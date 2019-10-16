Ranking the Rookies: Week 6

Welcome to the Rookie Report for the 2019 season! Every week, I’ll update this index of rankings based on the accumulation of rookie season performances. I’ll repeat that part: This isn’t a separate list each week based solely on the most recent game. It’s a continuation for the entire season. And it is not based on fantasy success or projection, more so overall performance. As you can tell, I’ve kept the list to skill position players. That should be self-explanatory based on the website and the limit of hours in a week.

I will repeat, this is not a fantasy football ranking. It's based on in-game performance.

2019 Stats: 64% comp | 1,664 yards | 7 TDs | 4 INTs | 238 rush yds | 2 TDs

It is doubtful many of you elected to watch the Cardinals vs. Falcons. Spend some time on GamePass, because Kyler Murray is blossoming. Building off his best performance last week against the Bengals, Murray produced sterling efforts against Atlanta in Week 6.

“But Josh, it was against the Bengals and Falcons, two of the worst defenses in the NFL.” I hear you, but moments I am singling out aren’t wide open coverage busts that bad defenses are known for. Instead, focus on tight window throws that mirror plays versus good defenses. Spotlight moments of individual magic in the pocket, evading free rushers due to poor blocking.

With this in mind, there are three plays I want to highlight. On 3rd & 10 in his own half out of a two back set to help with pass protection, Murray recognizes a single high safety and takes a shot on a vertical route by his outside receiver. Trent Sherfield released outside by the Falcons corner maintained phase and distance. Despite tight spacing along the sideline, Murray’s placement was just beyond the extension of the corner and the catch point, only where Sherfield could haul it in over 30 yards downfield. This is elevating the play of the receiver thanks to perfect placement since the pass catcher failed to gain more separation.

Ludicrous throw from Kyler Murray on 3rd & 10. He continues to stack plays like this each week. Elevating talent pic.twitter.com/wJKU8xaHtz — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 14, 2019

Later in the first quarter on 2nd & 12 inside his own 20-yard line, Murray is forced to deal with immediate backside pressure due to a great jump by Takk McKinley. Calmly, Murray steps up and ducks the pressure. Instead of panicking and exiting the pocket, Murray uses that same agility to circle back inside of structure, reset and throw a laser 20 yards downfield to a backtracking Larry Fitzgerald down the middle of the field. Murray’s rare movement allows him to escape lumbering pass rushers like other quarterbacks cannot, and elevate the play of his blockers in ways other passers cannot.

👀👀 Kyler Murray You: Well it's versus the Bengals and Falcons Me: This is a disadvantageous position out of Kyler's control, regardless of competition. Kyler creates an answer. Unique pic.twitter.com/iTfzVGJWNJ — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 14, 2019

The final play was a play action bootleg to the right, with Damiere Byrd running a deep crossing route to the same side. Murray hits his back foot and launches a rocket 45 yards, just over an extended recovering safety and where Byrd was not forced to make a play on the ball. The receiver was tackled at the one-yard line. Insane toss.

2. Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

2019 Stats: 64% Comp | 1,442 yards | 9 TDs | 2 INTs | 125 rush yds

This was a very concerning week for Gardner Minshew. There was no magic, but most worrying, there was no play by play consistency. The timing often looked off, receivers seemed surprised passes were headed in their direction, and Minshew’s placement was constantly off. This makes me believe Minshew was confused pre-snap by a talented Saints Defense, and that resulted in ugly throws and numerous short drives.

It’s fair to wonder if a design to drown the Jaguars passing offense is now out. The Saints seemed to use split safeties, giving more help to outside receivers like go-to target DJ Chark, and other Jaguar receivers failed to separate. In the past, Chark created big plays in single coverage with only a single high safety in the back half. Monitor if teams copy the Saints approach, and if Minshew can respond.

3. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

2019 Stats: 88 carries | 430 yards | 4 TDs | 6 rec | 77 yards | 57% snaps

The Raiders were on a bye last week and face the Packers in Week 7. I say it every week; make it a priority to get Jacobs involved in the receiving game. That has not been the case so far. Jacobs already looks like the Raiders’ best player on offense.

4. Washington WR Terry McLaurin

2019 Stats: 38 targets | 23 rec | 408 yards | 5 TDs | 94% snaps

Terry McLaurin hauled in a 25-yard touchdown on his second target of the game. Impact player. From the left side McLaurin took a direct angle at the safety, then angled back to the sideline and upfield with enough agility to keep the corner trailing. It’s a very difficult route for corners to stick with, and McLaurin was clear of any coverage on the final catch. The third target, another touchdown, was even easier. From the left slot versus Cover 3, McLaurin instantly found the gap between the outside corner and the closing safety, both late on their movement, for a walk-in touchdown.

Even pegged on their own one-yard line with four minutes to go, McLaurin was the target to get Washington out of a jam. The result was a beautiful 32-yard grab along the right sideline thanks to a beautiful hesitation step off the line.

It’s not crazy to consider Terry McLaurin a top 25 receiver in the NFL right now.

2019 Stats: 61% Comp | 921 yards | 5 TDs | 6 INTs | 86 rush yds | 2 TDs

Saquon Barkley, out. Evan Engram, out. Sterling Shepard, out. Bad weather. Against possibly the best secondary in the NFL. It culminated in Daniel Jones’ worst performance of the season.

Off-target passes, while still in the frame of receivers, can result in turnovers when facing great defenses. That was the case on a tight window short passes Jones threw to Golden Tate, who attempted to adjust to his back shoulder. Jones’ other interception was the result of holding the ball for too damn long, for absolutely no reason, trying to make a play out of nothing. His arm was hit on release, and the ball floated in the air.

His best throw of the night was a 64-yard touchdown to Golden Tate, where Jones perfectly lofted the ball over the slot corner with inside position.

A few weeks ago I mentioned multiple interceptions Jones threw seemed to die downfield before reaching their intended target. Granted, it was a windy night against the Patriots, but this lack of arm strength showed up again.

2019 Stats: 39 targets | 21 rec | 326 yards | 3 TDs | 57% snaps

Brown missed Week 6 with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. It’s concerning that Brown’s stat line has steadily dropped as the year has progressed. 147 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, down to 86 yards, down to back to back weeks of 22 yards.

7. Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

2019 Stats: 31 targets | 16 rec | 336 yards | 2 TDs | 76% snaps

Every single week Metcalf continues to learn how to harness his immense athletic ability and dominate lesser cornerbacks. At the top of the first quarter on a 3rd & 2, Russell Wilson looked to Metcalf in single coverage. The juggernaut quickly gained inside leverage, burst past the falling corner, shoved the safety to the ground and finally stepped out of bounds after a 30 yard gain.

Each week the Seahawks seem to add another wrinkle to Metcalf’s game. This week, a drag route off a fake toss, which forces a corner to stick with an athletic freak across the entire formation. Metcalf’s first reception was caught four yards downfield and included 26 yards after the catch. The second, seven yards downfield with 12 yards after the catch.

His day closed with two sideline catches, one on a comeback on the right side (!) and one on the left in tight coverage, for 12 yards and eight yards respectively.

8. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

2019 Stats: 25 targets | 15 rec | 2 TDs | 65% snaps

The Lions gave Hockenson two chances to score inside of the five-yard line. The first, a designed screen where Hockenson fell at the one. The second, a goal-line fade nearly connected but the ball bounced out when landing in the endzone. Neither converted, but continue to monitor if Hockenson is a key player in that area of the field.

9. Titans WR A.J. Brown

2019 Stats: 23 targets | 14 rec | 273 yards | 2 TDs | 50% snaps

Brown put such a dominant physical clobbering on Chris Harris near the line of scrimmage that he was called for offensive pass interference. A quick outside jab put Harris moving in that direction, and Brown used his inside arm to practically lift Harris off the ground and down into a heap. His yards after catch verges on rare for a receiver of Brown’s size. Perhaps he will see more volume with Ryan Tannehill named the starter.

10. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

2019 Stats: 57 carries | 199 yards | 13 rec | 219 yards | 1 TD | 39% snaps

Just one first-quarter touch. Sanders' 32-yard touchdown catch is becoming more popular each week. Jet sweep action from slot receiver Nelson Agholor forces the Mike to hesitate, allowing Sanders to run straight down the seam. Safety can’t get there quick enough. The other long play opened up due to a wheel route versus Anthony Barr, who was picked by an outside receiver. Sanders finished with 86 receiving yards against the Vikings. It's telling that he has 216 receiving yards compared to 199 rushing yards.