Ranking the Rookies: Week 3

Welcome to the Rookie Report for the 2019 season! Every week, I’ll update this index of rankings based on the accumulation of rookie season performances. I’ll repeat that part: This isn’t a separate list each week based solely on the most recent game. It’s a continuation for the entire season. As you can tell, I’ve kept the list to skill position players. That should be self-explanatory based on the website and the limit of hours in a week.

2019 stats: 61.3 comp % | 830 yards | 4 TDs | 3 INT | 86 rush yds | 100% snaps

A topic of discussion heading into this game was Kyler Murray’s lack of rushing production, after running for over 1,000 yards in his final collegiate season. I think Kyler and Kliff read your tweets, as the rookie produced three runs on the opening drive and ended the game against the Panthers with 69 yards on the ground, 56 more than his previous game-high.

Overall, it was a step back for Murray. He completed just one pass over eight yards downfield and just seven of his 43 attempts traveled more than 10 yards in the air. That is conservative and, honestly, scared. Murray did have one vertical shot dropped by Christian Kirk, but for some reason Murray looked timid in the final 25 minutes of this game. The offensive line remains a problem.

Reviewing this game, an easy conclusion can be drawn that one of Kyler Murray’s priorities is to avoid big hits in the pocket. He actively avoids any contact in a closing space surrounded by bigger bodies. He will drift back or release the ball extremely quick or even fall into the fetal position. It makes sense, as Murray is the smallest man on the football field, but also because those jarring hits planted to the ground are when quarterbacks get injured, not on scrambles when you control the contact point. So while the focus has been on questioning why Murray won’t run (which has since changed), it might now shift to why he won’t hang in the pocket, hold on for that extra moment and release his throw while absorbing a massive hit for a big completion like many other quarterbacks do.

2019 stats: 27 targets | 14 rec | 282 yards | 2 TDs | 53% of snaps

For the first time all season, big plays were difficult to come by for Marquise Brown against the Chiefs. There was an opportunity in mid-way through the first quarter, single coverage on the outside with Brown gaining a one step advantage, yet the throw was a stride long and Brown’s feet were tangled with the corner’s. Another early in the second quarter just missed deep along the right sideline, with brown having no room to get both feet down despite his best attempt.

In week 2 against the Cardinals, the Ravens made it a point to involve Brown early. This week, he did not register his first catch until the final play of the third quarter. That must change.

It speaks to Brown’s talent (and usage) that his two receptions in Week 3 went for 18 and 31 yards. Plus Brown’s snap counts have risen each week, from 18% to 65% to 75%.

3. Giants QB Daniel Jones UP 8

2019 stats: 65 comp % | 353 yards | 2 TDs | 0 INT | 28 rush yds | 2 TDs | 36% snaps

A splendid debut Giants supporters will not soon forget. Not all quarterback 363 yard, four touchdown performances are created equal. Some involve great individual acts, big plays made by pass catchers. Some involve exquisite play design, manufacturing open space and big gains. As a whole, Jones was the conductor of this production and of his own performance.

Against the Bucs, Jones converted plays (in order of appearance) of 3rd & 9. 3rd & 6. 3rd & 5 on the ground. 3rd & 4, despite instant disruption by a pass rusher who was offsides. 3rd & 5. 3rd & goal from the 7. And 4th & 5 up the middle for the game winning rushing touchdown. These are not easy situations to plunge a rookie into. He looked poised, comfortable and unshaken. Instead of holding and hoping for big plays, Jones constantly took what the defense gave him. This led to achievable third downs.

It wasn’t all perfect. Jones had a fumbling problem in the preseason, and it continued in this game. A 3rd & 15 shot over the middle of the field should have been picked off. You want to eliminate this mistake, but you don’t want to eliminate the will and aggression to attempt such a play.

4. Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew UP 4

2019 stats: 74 comp % | 692 yards | 5 TDs | 1 INT | 80 rush yds | 94% snaps

After a one week hiatus, Minshew mania is back. Confidence oozes out of his game. As with any type of performance, when you are confident in your knowledge of the material, you are comfortable in the moment and in yourself. And when you are comfortable, the result is often positive.

Minshew takes this to the next level. When he’s faced with conflict, his playmaker mentality takes over. It helped that Minshew’s accuracy was on point against the Titans. Deep out routes over two defenders, bucket throws with touch on vertical routes along the left sideline. It took years for the Jaguars to even make an attempt to improve on Blake Bortles. Now, after just one offseason, the team has two superior passers on their roster.

5. Redskins WR Terry McLaurin DOWN 1

2019 stats: 24 targets | 16 rec | 257 yards | 3 TDs | 91% of snaps

For a player who was billed as a core special teamer and recorded just 1,251 receiving yards in four collegiate seasons, Terry McLaurin is balling out as a rookie. On Monday night, he became the first player in NFL history to record five catches and a touchdown in the first three games of his NFL career. This kind of makeup is difficult to find in a breakout rookie, especially one who is already 24-years-old, but McLaurin is a joy to watch.

This week, the Redskins failed to get McLaurin involved until it was too late. His first catch logged with seven minutes left in the second quarter. That can’t happen if the Redskins hope to compete; scheme your best players the football. McLaurin’s 15 yard touchdown was beautiful, as he leaned into the defending corner down the seam and broke his route inside, hauling in the pass sandwiched by a corner and a safety. Those subtle movements to create extra space are typically assigned to veterans.

6. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs DOWN 3

2019 stats: 45 carries | 228 yards | 2 TDs | 3 targets | 1 rec | 28 yards | 54% of snaps

It is the start of Week 4, and I already wish Josh Jacobs was in a different offense. He’s being so limited by this Raiders team and scheme. He’s rarely provided space, and when he is Jacobs looks explosive. That was this case on a 4th & 1 fake dive pitch to Jacobs, who easily got the corner and fired down the sideline. Jacobs consistently explodes into tacklers, attempting to be the hammer and not the nail. Unfortunately he only played 42 percent of snaps against the Vikings, as Jacobs dealt with injury and illness before the game.

7. Bears RB David Montgomery

2019 stats: 37 carries | 147 yards | 1 TD | 7 targets | 5 rec | 47 yards | 50% of snaps

Played his season high in snaps at 67 percent and Montgomery shined in the fourth quarter as a closer. He ran through multiple tackles with defenders imitating cliff hanger, en route to an eight yard gain. Then a 25-yard run showcased his patience. The left side of the line was fully clogged even behind extra blockers pulling in front, so instead of barreling into a wall Montgomery stayed patient and ran out the backside, free form all defenders.

8. Cowboys RB Tony Pollard UP 3

2019 stats: 30 carries | 149 yards | 1 TD | 4 targets | 4 rec | 28 yards | 29% snaps

Sunday was the most recent example of Tony Pollard shining when Ezekiel Elliott is on the sideline. His highlight in this game was a 28 yard run. Pollard was given the second level, made one linebacker completely whiff, then destroyed the safety’s angle to clear for an even longer gain. Another 11 yard gain saw Pollard show patience behind two blockers off right tackle, and even stick his arm to the back of pulling guard Connor Williams, using him as a shield to plow through smaller defenders. The Cowboys even used him in tandem with Ezekiel Elliott, perhaps a wrinkle we might see more of as the season moves along.

9. Eagles RB Miles Sanders UP 2

2019 stats: 34 carries | 106 yards |10 targets | 6 rec | 84 yards | 42% snaps

The Eagles were down Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson against the Lions, with Dallas Goedert hobbled. Three playmakers who needed to be replaced. And from the first snap, the Eagles looked to Sanders to be a major part of their formula. Sanders split far left with the Eagles in empty and saw a target go incomplete. The Eagles again lined up in empty on the second snap, this time with Sanders wide right, and the result was a 40-yard gain deep down along the sideline.

Those opening plays are often scripted, so the Eagles belief in Sanders’ receiving skills continues to grow. Later he ran down the seam from his traditional backield alignment, burned passed the linebackers and ended up with a 33-yard gain. He’s yet to hit a big play between the tackles, but that should come.

What Sanders must fix is his fumbling. He fumbled 10 times on 308 touches in college. In this game, he fumbled another two times, losing one. Winning the turnover differential is a pillar of winning football games. Contributing to failure in that area is a major negative for a rookie.

10. Vikings RB Alexander Mattison UP 1

2019 stats: 25 carries | 132 yards | 1 TD | 21% of snaps

Mattison is the most valuable handcuff in fantasy football right now. The Vikings run blocking has been outstanding, Dalvin Cook’s vision and agility has been tremendous. His opportunities have been limited when spelling Cook, but Mattison’s talent shows up. And in a much larger workload, he could vault to league-winner status in this situation.

Mattison is not as nimble as Dalvin Cook. Few are. He is decisive in his cuts and unafraid of contact, which leads to extra yards when falling forward or fully broken tackles. So far on the season, Mattison has gains of 14, 17, 21 and 23 yards on just 25 carries.