Ranking returning Pac-12 QBs by production

Rankings lists can be created with many different thoughts or approaches in mind. They can choose to emphasize any number of characteristics and shape a conversation in a specific way. There is no ambiguity here: One writer wanted to rank the returning (2023) Pac-12 football quarterbacks specifically by their production from previous seasons.

So, this isn’t a ranking based on talent, upside, NFL draft position, New Year’s Six bowl games reached, conference championships won, or other standards. These rankings are based on production. We’re clear here. Someone else can rank these quarterbacks based on other criteria, but Patrick Conn of College Wire is using production as a measurement for your consideration.

Here’s a sample paragraph on Michael Penix Jr.

See where he landed on the list:

“Penix Jr. had a massive season for the Huskies and it was capped off by a win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl,” Conn wrote. “He racked up the yards all season and his return in 2023 has Washington among the favorites to challenge Utah for the Pac-12 title. The matchups against Oregon, USC, and Utah will tell us if they are contenders or pretenders.”

