Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 9
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
Six Football Bowl Subdivision teams remain undefeated following Week 9 games. Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee are undefeated following Week 9.
Ahead of Week 10, Vols Wire ranks the remaining Football Bowl Subdivision undefeated teams.
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports