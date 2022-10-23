Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8
No. 4 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper
PHOTOS: Tennessee debuts Summitt Blue against UT Martin
Six Football Bowl Subdivision teams remain undefeated following Week 8 games. Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee are undefeated following Week 8.
Following Week 8, Vols Wire ranks the remaining FBS undefeated teams.
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports