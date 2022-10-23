Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8

No. 4 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Six Football Bowl Subdivision teams remain undefeated following Week 8 games. Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU and Tennessee are undefeated following Week 8.

Following Week 8, Vols Wire ranks the remaining FBS undefeated teams.

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

