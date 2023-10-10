Ranking the remaining quarterbacks Texas has yet to face

The Texas Longhorns are past their toughest quarterback test of the season. The Longhorns faced Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel. And while the passing stats might indicate they fared alright, the reality is different than the stat sheet.

Gabriel accounted for nearly 400 yards against the Texas offense. Some are hung up on the 55% completion percentage, but try this on for size: Gabriel and company went 6-for-6 in the red zone, scoring all 34 points from within the 20-yard line.

He dominated Texas, but the Longhorns’ remaining slate poses an opportunity for growth and practice. The team faces a couple of the best quarterbacks in the league but also faces average to below average opposing signal callers.

Let’s rank the Longhorns’ remaining quarterbacks on the schedule.

Josh Hoover, TCU

TCU starter Chandler Morris is likely done for the year with an apparent MCL injury. That does not bode well for a Horned Frogs upset bid over the favored Longhorns. In comes backup quarterback Josh Hoover who went 11-for-19 with 119 yards, one touchdown and an interception in TCU’s 27-14 loss to Iowa State. For the year, Hoover is 13-for-22 with 169 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and 7.7 yards per attempt.

Texas Tech’s quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws the ball against Houston in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton is a capable quarterback with Tyler Shough out as starter with a season ending leg injury. Albeit, he hasn’t exactly lit up the stat sheet so far. In four games, Morton has 571 passing yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He is yet to eclipse 180 yards passing in any game this season.

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) pitches the ball for a touchdown against TCU during the first half in the Jack Trice Legacy Game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Rocco Becht has proven to be a solid quarterback for Iowa State. At least, solid enough to keep the team in games. For the season, Becht is completing 108-for-180 (60%) for 1,223 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions through five games.

Donovan Smith, Houston

Donovan Smith is good enough to beat Texas. We witnessed it firsthand last season in an upset loss to Texas Tech. The now Houston quarterback isn’t the problem for his team, but they will need to find a solution elsewhere. Smith leads the No. 3 offense in the Big 12 in passing yards, but the team is No. 12 in rushing defense and passing defense.

Will Howard, Kansas State

Will Howard was touted as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference heading into the season. He didn’t look like it last week against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Howard completed 15 of 34 attempts (44%) for 152 passing yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He has seven interceptions on the season.

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) looks to pass in the second quarter during a college football game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The Texas defense will be tested in a couple weeks when the team faces BYU and its starting quarterback. Kedon Slovis has been the steady quarterback I told you he could be in the offseason. Through five games, Slovis has completed 98 of 165 passes for 1,240 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. The signal caller led a road upset over Arkansas earlier this year. Texas will need to take BYU seriously in late October.

