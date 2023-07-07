Ranking the RBs the Colts will play in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts schedule features some of the best running backs in the NFL and players that are looking to plant themselves in that category by the end of the year.

While teams do use a stable of running backs in today’s game, this list will only feature the top backs on the depth chart according to Ourlads.

Let’s take a look at how the running backs rank that Indy will face this season:

After starting off his rookie season as a backup to Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White ended up starting in eight of his first 17 NFL games. In Year 1, he finished with 771 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. 2023 is an opportunity for White to prove he is the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield.

Cam Akers’ career has been a unique storyline to follow. After flashing as a rookie, he tore his Achilles before the start of his second season but did return to the playoffs during their Super Bowl run. Because of his performance in the playoffs and at the start of the 2023 season, Sean McVay had him inactive for two games due to talks of trading him. The deadline passed and Akers ended up starting in the final seven games for the Los Angeles Rams and had three straight 100-yard games to cap off his third season.

J.K. Dobbins has all the tools to be a good starting running back in the NFL but his inability to stay on the field has held him back to start his career. He’s only played in 23 of 34 games in his first two seasons. If Dobbins has a healthy 2023 then he could skyrocket to being considered one of the top backs in the league.

Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off his first 1,000-rushing-yard season and will be the New England Patriots lead back barring the team signing a veteran free agent back. If that doesn’t happen then Stevenson has a chance to break out and become a household name in 2023.

Miles Sanders had his breakout season in 2022 by crossing the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the first time in his career as well as getting to double-digit rushing touchdowns (11). He signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason to be their lead back of the future.

From a pure talent standpoint, I can understand that Bijan Robinson should be ranked higher than some of the backs on this list but just like all highly-selected rookies, we need to see how they perform at the next level before crowning them. In Robinson’s final season at Texas, he finished with 1,894 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns.

After shaking off the rust from a Lisfranc injury which caused him to miss his rookie season, Travis Ettienne Jr. became a steady contributor for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. In his technical first season in the league, he totaled 1,411 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

Dameon Pierce burst onto the scene in his rookie season and became a fan-favorite because of his running style. Plus, it helped him give the 2021 Houston Texans offense some excitement to watch. In 13 games, he totaled 1,104 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

After having a career year in 2021, Joe Mixon had his least productive season since his first year in the NFL outside of 2020 when he only played in six games due to an injury. There is still a wonder if he will remain on the roster by the start of the season so if he isn’t donning black and orange in 2023 then it will be Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, or a cheaper veteran free agent the Colts will face in Week 14.

Since entering the NFL, Najee Harris has run for 2,234 yards and collected 14 rushing touchdowns. He also has 696 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. With the Pittsburgh Steelers revamping their offensive line, Harris is set to take the next step in his Year 3.

Josh Jacobs is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns (33), has the third-most rush first downs (199), and the fourth-most yards from scrimmage (4,576). It has been reported that he might not show up for training camp and even potentially hold out to start of the season due to disgruntlement over the franchise tag. With the Colts playing the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year’s Eve, I expect he will be on the field barring a surprise trade.

Alvin Kamara is one of four backs that averaged at least 50+ rushing YPG and 30+ receiving YPG since 2020. He also has the second-most receptions (187), receiving yards (1,685), receiving first downs (72), and is tied for the fourth-most total touchdowns (34) over the last three seasons among running backs.

Nick Chubb has been one of the more productive backs since 2020. In the last three seasons, he has the second-most rushing yards per game (89.6), third-most rushing touchdowns (32), and fifth-most rush first downs (186). Chubb has the highest YPC average in that time frame with 5.3 yards an attempt.

Since 2020 Derrick Henry has the most rushing yards (4,502), rushing touchdowns (40), rushing YPG (112.6), and yards from scrimmage (5,168). While the Tennessee Titans don’t utilize Henry in the passing attack often, he has the highest yards per reception (min. 60 receptions) among all backs in the NFL with a 9.5 average.

