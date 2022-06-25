Ranking the RBs on the Colts’ 2022 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts defense will have its share of challenges during the 2022 season, and their ability to stop the run will be a major focal point considering the running backs currently on the upcoming schedule.

The Colts were pretty strong at stopping the run during the 2021 season. According to Football Outsiders, the Colts ranked third against the run in DVOA.

After ranking the quarterbacks the Colts are set to face in 2022, here’s a ranking of the running backs on the schedule:

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The King may be getting up there in age, but he’s still one of the most efficient running backs toting the football. This will be a big year for him coming off of a foot injury that claimed the entire second half of his season in 2021.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Cook is one of the most talented running backs in the game and is the focal point of the Vikings offense. Injury concerns aside, he has game-breaking talent when he’s on the field.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a porous offensive line and the corpse Ben Roethlisberger leading the offense, Harris still reached 1,200 rushing yards. He’s a weapon between the tackles and as a receiver.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK

Injuries have taken a hold of his career, but Barkley is still one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Ekeler broke out in a massive way during the 2021 season and should still be the leader in the backfield with Justin Herbert under center.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Zeke is likely on the last legs of his career after just missing out on 1,000 rushing yards in 2021. This may be the make-or-break campaign for the former No. 4 overall pick.

Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone’s favorite breakout running back. Williams could wind up much higher on this list if he’s given the keys to the backfield during his second season. Only Jonathan Taylor forced more missed tackles than Williams in 2021.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders don’t seem intent on making Gibson a three-down back, but he’s electric, athletic and a weapon in the passing game.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not scoring a touchdown in 2021, Sanders was extremely efficient averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As long as he’s with the Patriots, Harris will be a part of a committee. However, he scored 15 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2021.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

His time in Las Vegas may be coming to an end after 2021 and even though he’s scored 21 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons, he’s averaged 4.0 and 3.9 yards per carry, respectively.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

CEH hasn’t quite lived up to the billing as the top running back taken in 2020, but he’ll have his chance to take over the backfield in 2022.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Etienne missed his rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury during the preseason.

Marlon Mack, Houston Texans

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The former Colts running back will be competing with fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce for the starting role in the Texans backfield.

