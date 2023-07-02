Ranking the RBs in the AFC South entering 2023

The AFC South arguably has the best group of running backs in comparison to the rest of the divisions across the NFL.

Two running backs fall in most analysts’ top five list among all backs in the league, and it also features a pair of young players that will be looking to build off their strong 2022 performances.

MORE: Ranking the QBs in the AFC South

So how do they rank among all four teams in the division? I would like to preface that the only backs included on this list are the top two on each team’s depth chart on Ourlads.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s take a look at how they fall:

This could draw ire to Colts fans seeing Henry on top of this list, but you have to respect what he has done throughout his career and how he was an integral part of building the Tennessee Titans into a playoff team over the last few seasons.

Since 2020 (when Jonathan Taylor entered the NFL), Henry has had the most rushing yards (4,502), rushing touchdowns (40), and yards from scrimmage (5,168) among all running backs. 2023 could be Henry’s swan song with the Titans with him entering the final year of his contract.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

2022 was supposed to be the season that Taylor would overtake Henry as the best back in the AFC South, but an injury-riddled season and poor play by the offensive line led to him only rushing for 861 yards in 11 games. He had never failed to cross 1,000 yards rushing in a season since he took over as his high school’s starting running back spot as a junior.

Advertisement

To Taylor’s credit in comparison to Henry, he has a higher yards per carry average (5.1) for his career and has the most rushing first downs (215) among all backs in the NFL since 2020. A healthy Taylor should get him back in the talk as the best back in the NFL this season.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans have been tough to watch over the last few seasons but Pierce was able to bring a level of excitement to their offense in his rookie season. After winning the starting job in the preseason, he was able to post 1,104 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 13 starts before his Year 1 was derailed due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement

The bowling ball of a back will have his eyes set on crossing the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the first time and making life easy for C.J. Stroud’s first season in Houston.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Travis Etienne Jr.’s pro career got off to a rocky start after missing his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury and beginning the 2022 season in a backup role to James Robinson. Eventually, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded away Robinson, and Etienne Jr. started to make an impact on their offense.

He finished his first season on the field with 1,411 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns. Etienne Jr. had five 100-rushing yard games in his 12 starts and went over that mark during the Jags’ comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The dual-threat back will be looking to take the next step in Year 3.

Advertisement

Devin Singletary, Houston Texans

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A newcomer to the AFC South is former Buffalo Bills starting running back Devin Singletary. After starting in 56 of his 61 games with the Bills, he’s set to be Dameon Pierce’s backup but should have a quality role in the Houston Texans offense. Singletary has 4,122 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns in his four-year career.

Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts

The former Buffalo Bills 2020 third-round pick joined the Colts after an in-season trade in 2022 and ended up starting in the final three games because the team shut down Jonathan Taylor to end the year. Zack Moss got the first 100-yard rushing game of his career in the last game of the season. He has 1,613 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Advertisement

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans may have found some lightning to go with Derrick Henry’s thunder in Tyjae Spears. The explosive back ran for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns in his final season at Tulane. There is a concern about his long-term future in the league after it was reported that tests at the combine revealed full-thickness cartilage loss and no ACL in his knee. It was also mentioned that he has arthritis on top of that.

Despite the health concerns, the Titans selected him in the third round. Spears has a chance to make an impact in Year 1 in an offense that is desperate for playmakers outside of Henry.

Advertisement

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Ford/Getty Images

There is another rookie that is joining the AFC South after being selected in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tank Bigsby will be bringing some power with him that will likely contribute in short-yardage and goal line situations in his reserve role. He ran for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns in his three seasons at Auburn.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire