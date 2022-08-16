Ranking the Razorbacks Five Toughest Games

After the release of the AP polls, it’s not hard to realize half of the Razorbacks’ schedule is on there.

We knew the Razorbacks had a tough schedule, but the rankings expose the harsh reality of it. Five of the 12 opponents on the Razorbacks’ schedule enter the 2022 season ranked.

Two of the opponents are non-conference, and two of their conference opponents are ranked in the top ten. In a five-week span during the middle of the season, Arkansas will face three ranked opponents.

While the top-ranked opponents may seem like the toughest games on the schedule, the timing of these games can turn a low-ranked opponent into the toughest game on the schedule.

October 1 vs. #1 Alabama

Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the Crimson Tide being the best team in the country, this game is tough because it is a week after another highly ranked SEC opponent. The beginning of October for the Razorbacks starts with Texas A&M, followed by Alabama. Last season the Razorbacks came close to knocking off big bad Bama on the road, amplifying the expectations for this year’s matchup.

Oct. 15 @ #25 BYU

Nov 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; BYU Cougars players celebrate after a game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This has trap game written all over it. So let’s imagine the Razorbacks have gone through the mid-season gauntlet with only one loss.

If they can pull that off, they will likely land in the top ten, an excellent position for an SEC school.

Then you have a night game on the road in the mountains of Utah. Be careful.

Sept 24 vs. #6 Texas A&M

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher on the field prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This game has two storylines. First, it can potentially be a great momentum gainer for the Razorbacks. Entering this game, they already have a chance to be undefeated, with one win against a ranked opponent under their belt.

But then you the revenge side of it. Last season the Razorbacks gave A&M their first loss of the season at Kyle Stadium. Thanks to Nick Saban, riling up Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies are going to be “aggy,” aiming to prove that they are a legitimate team in the national championship contender.

Nov. 19 vs. #21 Ole Miss

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Arkansas and Ole Miss played in one of the best games of the 2021 season. The 52-51 shootout ended the Razorbacks’ playoffs hopes, resulting in their second loss. This matchup coming much later in the season and at home, allows the Hogs to get ready for a potential classic revenge game.

Sept. 3 @ #23 Cincinnati

University of Cincinnati students cheer for the Bearcats during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic Friday, December 31, 2021, at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is the Bearcats’ first College Football Playoff appearance.

Inside Cottonbowlcara1

SEC schools often do well against non-conference schools in season openers. Whether neutral, on the road, or at home, it doesn’t matter; SEC schools usually show dominance. The Bearcats don’t pose as an easy challenge, but the Razorbacks should be able to handle a road season opener.

