Ranking Rams’ undrafted rookies by their chances of making 53-man roster

More often than not, the Los Angeles Rams keep at least one undrafted rookie on the 53-man roster each year. Malcolm Brown, Trishton Jackson, Troy Reeder, Justin Davis and Natrez Patrick are among the undrafted rookies who have made the team in recent years, with some having more success than others.

The Rams currently have eight undrafted rookies on the team, but do any of them have a real chance of sticking on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made this week? We ranked them by their odds of making the team, from best to worst.

OT A.J. Jackson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Jackson has the best chance of the undrafted rookies to make the team. Les Snead made it clear that Jackson was a priority after the draft, giving him a $20,000 signing bonus. Jackson earned the highest overall grade of any offensive player on the Rams this preseason, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a mark of 73.7 – including a pass-block grade of 84.1, which ranked 21st among all NFL linemen this preseason. He could be the fourth tackle on the Rams’ 53-man roster, behind Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom.

WR Jeremiah Haydel

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Haydel did very little on offense in the preseason, playing only 37 total snaps. He only caught two passes for 9 yards in his three games played, but what gives him a chance to make the team is his return ability. Haydel returned the opening kickoff against the Broncos and had five total kick returns for 118 yards, including a long of 40 yards. He was the rams’ best kick returner and though it would be a surprise if he made the team, it shouldn’t be ruled out.

CB Brontae Harris

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Story continues

Harris wasn’t great in the preseason. He allowed a completion rate of 70.6, according to Pro Football Focus, giving up a team-high 110 yards in coverage. Quarterbacks tested him often and he did make a few plays in coverage, but it just wasn’t often enough. He never lined up in the slot, which is where the Rams need depth the most, and was called for two penalties in coverage. Harris plays a position where the Rams already have quality options behind Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams, including David Long Jr., Robert Rochell and possibly Donte Deayon.

OL Jordan Meredith

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Meredith played both left and right guard in the preseason and while he was solid as a run blocker, he struggled in pass protection. He allowed three pressures and was called for one penalty in 89 total snaps played, which isn’t a great ratio. The Rams already have David Edwards, Austin Corbett and Bobby Evans who can all play guard, as well as Tremayne Anchrum and Joe Noteboom in a pinch. The numbers probably won’t work out for Meredith.

RB Otis Anderson

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Rams are likely to keep four running backs this year: Darrell Henderson Jr., Sony Michel, Jake Funk and Xavier Jones. It’s almost impossible to fathom them keeping a fifth, but Anderson does offer value on special teams as a returner. He had a 15-yard punt return in the preseason, as well as 54 yards on three kickoff returns. The coaching staff gave him a shot to contribute in that phase of the game, but he didn’t do enough to earn the job.

DB Troy Warner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Warner wasn’t bad in coverage this preseason, but he really struggled as a tackler in the open field. That’s problematic for a safety who’s supposed to be the last line of defense. Safety is one of the deepest position groups on the team, with Jordan Fuller, Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott all expected to contribute. J.R. Reed and JuJu Hughes are ahead of Warner, too. The odds of Warner making the team aren’t great.

WR Landen Akers

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Akers finished third on the team in receiving this preseason, catching seven passes for 60 yards. But as we’ve said several times, wide receiver is mostly set with the top five players all guaranteed to make the roster. Trishton Jackson would be next in line, along with the injured Ben Skowronek, putting Akers seventh at best in the pecking order. He didn’t return a punt or kickoff in the preseason, either, so he’s strictly limited to contributing on offense where there isn’t really a role for him.

1

1

1

1