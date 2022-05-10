Ranking Rams’ rookies by potential impact in 2022

The eight players drafted by the Los Angeles Rams this year are joining a team that won the Super Bowl last season and has a legitimate chance to repeat as world champions. That makes it difficult for any rookies to have a significant impact in 2022, but the Rams have a few who should help the team next season.

We ranked every rookie draft pick in order of their potential impact in 2022, beginning with the top pick, Logan Bruss.

G Logan Bruss (Round 3, Pick 104)

Bruss absolutely has the best chance of any Rams rookie to make a significant impact in 2022. He’ll compete with a handful of players for the starting right guard spot, but there’s no reason to think he can’t win that battle. A college offensive tackle, Bruss has some experience at guard and his size will make him an asset on the interior – especially considering how good he is in pass protection, allowing one sack in the last three years.

CB Decobie Durant (Round 4, Pick 142)

The second spot on this list is really close between Durant and Derion Kendrick. Kendrick is probably the more prepared and polished defender, but Durant fits well in the nickel role and his playmaking ability should show through in camp and the preseason. Both players will need to beat out David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell in order to earn playing time, but Durant has a slightly better chance to do that after seeing him excel at South Carolina State last season.

CB Derion Kendrick (Round 6, Pick 212)

Kendrick’s lack of top-end speed could cause him to struggle as a boundary cornerback in single coverage. However, he can play inside where speed isn’t as essential for defensive backs. If he can prove he’s ready to put in the work as a professional, given the character concerns he enters the NFL with, Kendrick could find himself in the starting lineup at some point in 2022.

RB Kyren Williams (Round 5, Pick 164)

As of now, Williams is the fourth or fifth running back on the depth chart. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. are the top two guys, while Xavier Jones and Jake Funk are favorites of the coaching staff. That’s what Williams is up against this summer. But what gives him a chance to contribute right away is his willingness to step up in pass protection. He brings value as a blocker, as well as a receiver, which there’s always room for in the NFL.

Story continues

S Quentin Lake (Round 6, Pick 211)

Taylor Rapp is hardly locked in as the starting safety next to Jordan Fuller, which leaves the door open for Lake to step in. He can cover the deep half or come down and line up in the slot, making him a versatile defender who’s probably an upgrade over Rapp in coverage. Lake also has to contend with Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess, who are also solid coverage safeties capable of playing multiple positions, too.

S Russ Yeast (Round 7, Pick 253)

Yeast’s primary role will most likely be on special teams before earning playing time on defense, but he plays hard and always seemed to be around the ball in college. The Rams need depth at safety, so that will help Yeast make the roster, but there are also more proven players ahead of him.

OLB Daniel Hardy (Round 7, Pick 235)

Hardy might need to learn for a year like Chris Garrett did before eventually carving out a role for himself in 2023. He comes from a small school and is undersized, so there will be an adjustment period going from Montana State to the NFL. He’ll earn his spot on the 53-man roster with his play on special teams.

OT A.J. Arcuri (Round 7, Pick 261)

The Rams are in search of a new swing tackle after promoting Joe Noteboom to starting left tackle, but there are already some quality options on the roster, namely Alaric Jackson and Bobby Evans. Arcuri could still make the team as a reserve tackle, but that’s far from certain and it’s hard to see him contributing much as a rookie in 2022.

