Ranking the Rams’ remaining 7 games, from least to most important

No team in the NFC has a tougher remaining schedule than the Rams. They have their work cut out for them, facing the Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings and Ravens in the final seven weeks – as well as the Jaguars and Seahawks.

They’re still very much in the playoff mix at 7-3, but if they don’t turn things around after losing two straight, the Rams could slip down the standings even further in the next couple of weeks.

Looking ahead to their remaining schedule, we ranked each of the seven games in order from least to most important.

Week 13 vs. Jaguars

This game should be a foregone conclusion for the Rams. It’s one they absolutely should win. But as we saw when the Bills lost to the Jaguars, no win is guaranteed. This matchup comes between two difficult games for the Rams, so it at least gives them somewhat of a break after facing the Packers and before taking on the Cardinals in Week 14.

A loss in this one would be highly disappointing, considering how difficult the Rams’ remaining schedule is, but because the Jaguars are in the AFC, it wouldn’t affect the Rams’ division or conference record for tie-breaking sake.

Week 17 at Ravens

This isn’t to say the Ravens are an easy opponent. Not even a little bit, especially after seeing the 49ers run all over the Rams. But it’s slightly less important because they’re in the AFC, so there are fewer playoff implications when it comes to the Rams’ standing in the NFC. But this will undoubtedly be a critical game for Los Angeles because Baltimore is a playoff contender and poses a real threat with its rushing attack.

With this being the second-to-last game on the Rams’ schedule, they’ll want to head into the playoffs with some momentum. Beating the Ravens on the road will help that cause.

Week 16 at Vikings

The Vikings may have saved their season on Sunday by beating the Packers to move their record to 5-5. Had they fallen to 4-6, there’s a good chance they wouldn’t have made the playoffs, and even still it’ll be tough to get in unless they go on a run in the final seven weeks.

Story continues

Being just two games ahead of Minnesota, this Week 16 matchup could come with major playoff implications if the Vikings don’t fall apart in the next four weeks. It’s not likely, but there’s a chance this game will determine the fifth or sixth seed in the NFC, depending on how each team plays in the coming weeks.

Week 15 vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks have fallen out of the playoff race in the NFC, sitting at 3-7 with seven games to play. However, this game remains an important for the Rams because of playoff tiebreakers. After head-to-head record, the next tiebreaker is division record and right now, the Rams are just 1-2 in the NFC West compared to 4-0 for the Cardinals.

The Rams need every divisional win they can get down the stretch. Even if they pull into a tie with the Cardinals for the NFC West lead, Arizona is likely to win the tiebreaker based on division record, holding a big lead over the Rams in that department right now.

Week 18 vs. 49ers

With back-to-back wins, no one should be counting the 49ers out just yet. They’re 5-5 and get to face the Vikings, Seahawks, Falcons and Texans in the final seven weeks – not exactly a grueling schedule. The season finale against the Rams could be for wild-card seeding in the NFC if Los Angeles trips up in the next six weeks and the 49ers continue their hot streak.

The 49ers have already beaten the Rams once, too, so there’s a good chance they’ll win the tiebreaker if these two teams end up with the same record at the end of the year. This game probably won’t determine whether the Rams make or miss the playoffs, but there’s a good chance the 49ers’ postseason hopes will be on the line.

Week 12 at Packers

There’s a ton riding on this Rams-Packers matchup on Sunday. If the Rams win, they’ll move to 8-3 and pull a half-game ahead of the Packers in the NFC. If they lose, they’ll drop to 7-4 and fall 1.5 games behind Green Bay, making it extremely difficult for them to earn the top seed in the NFC this season.

With the Cardinals being on their bye week, too, it’s an opportunity for the Rams to narrow the gap in the division and make their Week 14 meeting that much more meaningful. The Packers are one of the biggest threats to the Rams in the conference so beating them would go a long way.

Week 14 at Cardinals

It’s possible the NFC West race will come down to Week 14. If the Cardinals come out of their bye and beat the Bears in Week 13, they’ll be 10-2 entering this matchup with the Rams. If the Rams beat the Packers and Jaguars, they’ll be 9-3, one game back of Arizona.

A win by the Cardinals over the Rams would put them two ahead of LA, plus giving them the tiebreaker with head-to-head record. That would mean the Rams would need to make up three games in the final four weeks, a massive challenge, to say the least.

If the Rams win their next three, including Week 14 against the Cardinals, they could pull into a tie with Arizona. The Cardinals would still have the division-record tiebreaker, but the Rams would have a much better chance to winning the West if they beat Arizona.

A win over the Cardinals by no means will guarantee a division crown for the Rams, but a loss to Arizona will greatly hurt their chances of earning a top-four seed.

