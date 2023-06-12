Ranking the Rams’ position groups from strongest to weakest

It’s unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will make any major additions to their roster before the season begins. They’ve made it through free agency and the draft with limited cap space, and they’re simply not in the mode of adding significant or expensive talent to the team.

As a result, we have a pretty good idea of what the Rams will look like come Week 1, which means we can begin to discern which position groups are the strongest and which ones are, well, concerningly weak.

Here’s a ranking of every group on offense and defense, ranked from best to worst.

Quarterback

Even with uncertainty at the backup spot, the Rams are in good shape at quarterback thanks to Matthew Stafford. When healthy, he’s one of the 10-15 best quarterbacks in the NFL, as he showed in 2021, particularly in the postseason. Los Angeles may not be completely set at quarterback five years down the line because Stafford is aging and presumably nearing retirement, but for this season alone, quarterback is the strongest and most stable position group on the roster.

Assuming he stays healthy all season, the Rams offense should bounce back in a significant way with Stafford under center, particularly if the offensive line improves after a disastrous 2022 season.

Wide receiver

Similar to the quarterback position, the wide receiver group is top-heavy with bigger question marks the further down the depth chart you go. Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will be the two starters, along with either Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek or Puka Nacua as the No. 3 option. Lance McCutcheon, Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson will compete for roster spots, too, along with a host of undrafted rookies.

If everyone stays healthy, the Rams will be in decent shape with their top five receivers of Kupp, Jefferson, Skowronek, Atwell and Nacua. Kupp obviously takes this group to a much higher level than it otherwise would be, ranking as one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Running back

The backfield got a boost with the addition of rookie Zach Evans, an elusive and talented runner whose skill set complements Cam Akers’ nicely. There’s also Kyren Williams entering Year 2, as well, and he could get a shot to be a true third-down back with his pass blocking and receiving ability.

Running backs aren’t overly important in today’s NFL, but a trio of Akers, Williams and Evans is more than capable of helping keep the offense balanced and not too pass-heavy. Akers is clearly the most valuable and integral running back on the roster and the Rams hope they can get the version of Akers that shined in the second half of last season.

Tight end

Tyler Higbee is still on the roster and while he might not be the most explosive tight end, he is a chain-mover who can pick up yards over the middle. He’s also an above-average blocker, which is important in Sean McVay’s scheme, which features a lot of outside runs.

The Rams made two notable additions to this position group by drafting Davis Allen and acquiring Hunter Long in a trade with the Dolphins. Brycen Hopkins is a quality TE2, as well. It’s not the most exciting collection of tight ends but it’s a good mix of experience and youth.

Inside linebacker

Ernest Jones will be on the field for just about all of the defensive snaps this year following Bobby Wagner’s departure, which isn’t a bad thing for the Rams. Jones is a talented linebacker entering his third season and can do everything from blitzing – which he expects to do more of in 2023 – to stopping the run and covering tight ends.

The problem is the Rams don’t have a great No. 2 option to play next to him in base 3-4 sets. Right now, Christian Rozeboom is penciled in as the other starter, but he has very little experience as a former undrafted free agent. The Rams play a lot of single ‘backer sets, but they still need a good backup behind Jones.

Defensive line

If not for Aaron Donald, the Rams’ defensive line would rank as one of the worst in the league and certainly among the weakest position groups on their roster right now. But a player of Donald’s caliber lifts everyone around him and the overall quality of the defensive front. As Jalen Ramsey said recently, he’s one of one; there isn’t a player like him in the NFL.

Donald doesn’t have much help around him this year after the Rams lost Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson in free agency, but Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown III will be asked to step up in the rotation.

Offensive line

The Rams’ offensive line isn’t in as bad a shape as some think. Yes, it was an absolute mess in 2022, but that was largely due to injuries. With everyone back healthy now, they have a lot of options and ample versatility up front. The Rams will find five starters among this group: Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Logan Bruss, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

They’re lacking star power and household names, but Bruss is essentially a third-round rookie, Avila was their top pick this year and both Noteboom and Allen played well enough in the past to earn long-term extensions. It’s mostly a matter of everyone staying healthy.

Safety

Gone are Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp, but after missing most of last season, Jordan Fuller is back. That’s huge for Los Angeles because he was a starter as a rookie in 2020 and the defensive signal caller in 2021. The biggest question is who will start next to him. Russ Yeast? Quentin Lake? Jason Taylor II?

It’s not the most inspiring top four in the world, but there will be a lot of competition at this group, particularly among the undrafted rookies the Rams added. Fuller will need to be a standout this year in Los Angeles.

Cornerback

There’s not a lot of experience at cornerback in Los Angeles anymore with Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and likely Troy hill out of the picture. The Rams are now leaning heavily on rookies and second/third-year players in the secondary, led by Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Shaun Jolly is making a case to cover the slot, as well.

It’s a group with plenty of potential, but also one that will go through plenty of growing pains and most likely some shuffling throughout the year. Durant could be a breakout player for the Rams in 2023.

Edge rusher

It’s not hyperbole to say the Rams’ group of edge rushers might be the worst in the NFL. Mike Hoecht is the only one with at least one career sack and he just transitioned from defensive tackle to outside linebacker last season. There is so much for the Rams’ young edge rushers to prove and it’s impossible to even predict who will be the starters because there’s so much uncertainty.

Byron Young and Nick Hampton are incoming rookies with some potential, along with Ochaun Mathis. Then there’s Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas, who were rookies in 2022 but played very little. The Rams’ coverage on the back end better be good because quarterbacks will probably have a lot of time in the pocket.

