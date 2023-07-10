Ranking Rams’ offseason additions by potential impact in 2023

It was a relatively quiet offseason for the Rams this year, essentially sitting out the first few months of free agency. They let plenty of players walk, including David Edwards and Nick Scott, limiting the number of additions they’ve made up to this point.

They have been more active in the last two months, however, bringing in players such as Ahkello Witherspoon, Sony Michel and Demarcus Robinson.

Looking back at the Rams’ (few) offseason additions, we ranked them based on their potential impact – from best to worst. This exercise excludes draft picks and undrafted rookies, limiting it to just free-agent signings, waiver claims and trade acquisitions.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon not only has the best chance to make the roster, but also to potentially start. He’ll need to beat out Robert Rochell and others at cornerback, but given the lack of experience Los Angeles has at the position, Witherspoon can be a reliable veteran in the secondary. Not to mention, he brings good size to the cornerback position, which the Rams lack with Cobie Durant and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson – if the rookie ends up starting. The addition of Witherspoon brings at least a little stability to a position group that’s lacking proven talent.

TE Hunter Long

The Rams acquired Long in their blockbuster trade involving Jalen Ramsey. The real draw of that deal was the third-round pick they got in return, but Les Snead and Sean McVay clearly see value in Long, too. Where he falls in the pecking order at tight end is completely unclear right now, other than the fact that Tyler Higbee is ahead of him.

He could be the No. 2 tight end, or he could be the fourth option behind Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and rookie Davis Allen. We don’t yet know what Long’s impact is, but he’s a third-year player who hasn’t gotten much of a chance yet as a receiver.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson and Tyler Johnson were the Rams’ two free-agent additions at wide receiver and they probably have an equally good chance of making the team. But I’ll lean toward Robinson when it comes to his potential impact because he’s contributed to both the Chiefs and Ravens throughout his career. He was the Ravens’ leading wide receiver last season despite only making two starts and now he comes to a Rams team that could use a No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Robinson isn’t a burner, but rather more of a possession receiver who struggles with drops at times but can be a true outside receiver. The Rams could use a player like him with Kupp occupying the slot, though he’ll face a lot of competition from Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Johnson.

WR Tyler Johnson

The Rams signed Johnson two weeks before they added Robinson, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s their preferred receiver. Both will get an equal shot at contributing in 2023, whether it’s as the No. 3 or the No. 6 receiver who also plays special teams.

Johnson was only active for two games last season after bouncing on and off the Texans’ roster, eventually landing back on the Buccaneers’ practice squad. His floor just isn’t as high as Robinson, nor is his ceiling, but the Rams were clearly in search of wide receiver help and Johnson fit the bill.

RB Sony Michel

The Michel signing came out of nowhere. He wasn’t particularly good last year with the Chargers and while the Rams weren’t flush with running back depth, there were younger options out there with higher ceilings. What Michel does bring is physicality at running back and the willingness to run hard between the tackles.

Not that Cam Akers can’t do that, too, but Michel is good along the goal line and knows the Rams offense well, of course. He’ll have a lot of work to do just to make the 53-man roster, but McVay clearly likes what he brings to the table.

CB Vincent Gray

Gray was claimed by the Rams off waivers from the Saints this offseason, adding the 6-foot-2 defensive back to the secondary. He’ll play cornerback for the Rams and if he makes the team, he’ll have a chance to play his first regular-season game. The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent the year on the practice squad, so perhaps that experience will have him better prepared to earn a roster spot this year.

QB Brett Rypien

Rypien should be the No. 2 or 3 quarterback right now, competing with rookie Stetson Bennett for the backup role. Bennett is expected to eventually win out, seeing as he was a fourth-round pick, but Rypien has started three games in the NFL and been in the league for three years.

If Bennett falters, Rypien could make the roster as the third quarterback. At the very least, he’s a good practice squad candidate.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire