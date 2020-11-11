Ranking the Rams’ final 8 games, from easiest to toughest

The Rams are back in action this weekend after getting Week 9 off for their bye, and they’ll face an immediate test against the Seattle Seahawks, who lead the NFC West. A win will pull the Rams into a tie with Seattle for the division lead, while a loss will drop them two games behind.

Looking ahead even beyond Week 10, the Rams have their work cut out for them. Five of their last eight games are against NFC West foes, and they also have five games against teams above .500.

We ranked the Rams’ final eight games from easiest to toughest, putting into perspective how difficult their schedule is.

Week 15 vs. Jets

The Jets nearly nabbed their first win of the season on Monday night against the Patriots, which says a lot about the state of Bill Belichick’s team. But there’s no doubt New York is the worst squad in the NFL right now. Nothing about this makes it a tough matchup for the Rams, who should have no trouble winning this one by double-digits. The Jets are truly that bad, especially on offense.

Week 14 vs. Patriots

Did I mention the Jets almost beat the Patriots on Monday night? It wouldn’t have been a monumental upset, but clearly New England is in bad shape after watching that poor performance. Cam Newton is struggling, the offensive is unimaginative and their wide receivers have little chance against the Rams’ cornerbacks. Stephon Gilmore will probably be back by the time the Rams face New England, but still: This is a game the Rams should absolutely win.

Week 12 vs. 49ers

This game doesn’t look nearly as tough as it once did. The 49ers no longer have Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Nick Bosa or Solomon Thomas, and several other key starters have also been in and out with injuries. San Francisco can still run the ball and the secondary has talent, but this isn't even the same team the Rams lost to in Week 6. Los Angeles has the edge in most categories over the 49ers and should be able to win this one without much trouble – especially with it being at home.

Week 17 vs. Cardinals

Just as many people thought they would this season, the Cardinals have become one of the most dangerous teams in football, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This is by no means an easy matchup to close out the year for the Rams, having to face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals for the second time. This isn't the same Arizona team that L.A. has beat up on for the last three years. The Cardinals have an extremely high ceiling thanks to the stellar play of Murray at quarterback. What makes this matchup easier than their first meeting with Arizona is the location (home) and the fact that it’s their second look at the Cardinals after playing them in Week 13.

Week 13 at Cardinals

In just a few weeks, the Rams will head down to State Farm Stadium for their first meeting with the Cardinals. They were good against Murray last season, but he’s taken his game to new heights this year and every time he takes off with the football, he’s a threat to score. The Rams have to be at their best against Cardinals, covering an elite receiving corps that’s led by DeAndre Hopkins, who Jalen Ramsey has a ton of respect for. This game could turn into a shootout if L.A. can't contain Murray.

Week 10 vs. Seahawks

There’s actually quite a bit working in the Rams’ favor this week. They’re fresh off a bye, while Seattle is coming off a loss to the Bills in Buffalo. L.A. is also getting back Jordan Fuller and A’Shawn Robinson, while Darrell Henderson should be fine after injuring his quad in Week 8. Seattle’s pass defense is the worst in the league and it doesn’t generate much pressure on quarterbacks, either. If the Rams are going to beat the Seahawks this season, it’ll be on Sunday at home. Because even without fans, winning at CenturyLink Field is never easy, especially in December.

Week 11 at Buccaneers

Don’t let Sunday night’s drubbing fool you. The Buccaneers are still really good, even after getting blown out by the Saints, 38-3. Tom Brady is still, well, Tom Brady. Their receiving corps is arguably the best in the league, featuring Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and now Antonio Brown. Their pass rush is great, their secondary is playing well and their linebackers possess a ton of speed to prevent big runs that go off-tackle. This will be a true test for the Rams against one of the most talented teams in football.

Week 16 at Seahawks

Depending on how the next couple of weeks go, this game could decide the division and playoff seeding in the NFC. The Rams hope to still be in contention in the NFC West come Week 16, and a win over the Seahawks in the second-to-last game would be huge for their playoff chances. This one will be played in December, which brings a weather element into the equation. The Rams don’t typically play all that well in cold and windy conditions – need I remind you of 2018 in Chicago? – so that could work against them if there’s inclement weather. No matter how you cut it, beating the Seahawks in Seattle is always difficult and this year will be no different – even if fans aren’t in attendance.

