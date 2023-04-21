Ranking the Rams’ 7 biggest roster needs entering 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner and teams are putting the final touches on their boards – if they haven’t already. The Los Angeles Rams can go into this draft targeting almost every position on the roster, including punter and kicker.

That frees them up to take the best player available when they do go on the clock, but some positions should get more attention than others simply because of the lack of talent at those spots. Edge rusher and cornerback are among them after the team parted with Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

The Rams’ roster needs have changed throughout the offseason, even as recently as this week following the trade of Allen Robinson. But this latest ranking reflects the team’s top needs heading into the draft next week.

