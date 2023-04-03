Ranking Rams’ 13 offseason departures, from least to most significant

The Rams’ roster is going to look very different than it did in 2022, and not because they’ve gone out and added a bunch of new players. They’ve suffered 13 departures already this offseason, either in free agency or by cutting and trading players.

Obviously, some losses are more significant than others. For instance, Matthew Orzech wasn’t nearly as impactful as Jalen Ramsey was, so losing him won’t be as painful as trading Ramsey was.

Now that we’re three weeks into the new league year, here’s a ranking of the Rams’ biggest offseason departures, from least to most significant.

LS Matthew Orzech: Signed with Packers

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Not to downplay Orzech’s performance with the Rams, but long snapper isn’t exactly a premier position. The Rams should easily be able to find a replacement in the draft or in free agency, and for rather cheap, too. That being said, Orzech was as solid as a long snapper comes the last two years.

P Riley Dixon: Signed with Broncos

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Dixon was just an average punter last season, struggling to down many of his punts inside the 20-yard line. He had four touchbacks and 19 punts downed inside the 20, averaging only 48.4 yards per punt. The Rams will probably find his replacement in the draft, which will be the cheapest way to fill Dixon’s spot.

WR/PR Brandon Powell: Signed with Vikings

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Powell was terrific in 2021, providing a spark on special teams as the Rams’ primary return man. But last season, he took a step back and made very few big plays in the return game. The Rams don’t have a viable replacement on the roster so they’ll need to find an outside option to take Powell’s spot, but it’s not as if he was an All-Pro returner.

CB David Long Jr.: Signed with Raiders

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Long regressed throughout his time with the Rams, to the point where he was benched last season. He still carries some value as a backup cornerback in the Rams’ scheme, but there will be younger and cheaper players available who can perform at the same level as Long did in 2022. What makes his departure hurt a bit is the lack of depth Los Angeles now has at cornerback.

G David Edwards: Signed with Bills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards was a valuable part of the offensive line during the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021, but he was limited to just four games last season due to the two concussions he suffered. The Rams already have other guards on the roster, including Logan Bruss, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Coleman Shelton and Alaric Jackson, so they may not even go outside their current roster to replace him.

QB Baker Mayfield: Signed with Bucs

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield wasn’t great with the Rams last season, but he was the best replacement after Matthew Stafford went down. The Rams now need to find a backup quarterback and there are no better options currently in free agency than Mayfield would’ve been. The draft will be their best path to finding a No. 2 behind Stafford.

S Taylor Rapp: Signed with Bills

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Rapp may have taken a lot of heat from Rams fans for his play last season but he was at least a starting-caliber safety for Los Angeles and had some success as a run defender in the box. He just shouldn’t have played deep in coverage as often as he did, but that’s what the Rams’ quarters-heavy defense called for. The depth at safety is now extremely thin with Rapp and Scott gone.

S Nick Scott: Signed with Bengals

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Scott will probably be the more painful departure at safety. He was a do-it-all player for the Rams, capable of playing deep or in the box. He was also a big hitter in the secondary, often setting the tone as a run defender and when receivers came across the middle. His value on special teams shouldn’t go unnoticed, either. The Rams are going to miss him patrolling the back half of the field.

K Matt Gay: Signed with Colts

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Gay was one of the three best kickers in the NFL the last two seasons, only missing four of his field goal attempts since 2021. It’s not surprising that the Rams didn’t re-sign him considering his contract with the Colts is the biggest ever for a kicker in free agency, but Los Angeles is going to miss him – especially in close games.

NT Greg Gaines: Signed with Bucs

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Gaines is quicker than most nose tackles and offers more as a pass rusher than many other players at his position. He didn’t have a great 2022 season, which is partly due to injuries he played through, but his impact was significant during the team’s Super Bowl run the year prior. They’ll miss his presence on the interior, particularly on third down when he’s asked to rush the quarterback.

OLB Leonard Floyd: Released

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Floyd really revived his career with the Rams the last three years, totaling 29 sacks after recording just 18.5 in his four years with the Bears. He had between 9.0 and 10.5 sacks each year with Los Angeles, and even though there were times when he struggled for weeks at a time, he was the team’s best edge rusher over the last three seasons. Now with Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy as the starting outside linebackers, Floyd’s presence will be missed even more.

LB Bobby Wagner: Released, signed with Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Wagner was the Rams’ best player last season. That’s saying a lot considering they had Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, too. He could be counted on to play at a high level each week and it’s no surprise he finished the year as the highest-graded linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. There will be a big void in the middle of the defense next season, even with Ernest Jones still there. And replacing his leadership skills won’t be easy, either.

CB Jalen Ramsey: Traded to Dolphins

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Perennial Pro Bowl cornerbacks don’t grow on trees and the Rams traded one of the few for a third-round pick and a backup tight end this offseason. They won’t find a single player who can replace his skill set and now without Ramsey in the secondary, they have no reliable starter at cornerback. Even though Wagner was the more consistent player last season, Ramsey will be tougher to replace because of the position he plays and the Rams’ lack of talent there.

