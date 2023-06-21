Ranking Raiders Top 25 players: 21-25

Today we begin a countdown of the top 25 Raiders players. So, of course, we start with those who just made the cut.

25. CB Brandon Facyson

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 20: Brandon Facyson #35 of the Las Vegas Raiders breaks up a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Facyson returns to the Raiders after a season away. He started a career-high nine games for the Raiders in 2021 before following Gus Bradley to Indianapolis last season.

His numbers didn’t follow him, as he started just four games, didn’t record an interception and didn’t come close to his 13 pass breakups from 2021. He is currently seen as an outside starter for the Raiders.

24. CB Duke Shelley

Currently projected as the starter at the other outside cornerback spot. His five starts last season in Minnesota were a career high. As were his eight pass breakups and one interception.

He gets the spot above Facyons based on trajectory as his arrow is pointing up.

23. LB Robert Spillane

Spillane has also seen his stats go up in each of his five NFL seasons. Specifically his tackle numbers, which is pretty important for a middle linebacker. His 79 combined tackles last season earned him his free agent deal with the Raiders.

22. DT Bilal Nichols

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Bilal Nichols #91 of the Las Vegas Raiders puts pressure on Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

A disappointing free agent signing in 2022, Nichols will have a chance to redeem himself this season. Mainly for lack of obvious better options. He had eight sacks in the two seasons prior to joining the Raiders, so he has in the past shown some ability to rush the passer.

21. C Andre James

The former undrafted tackle has managed to hand onto the starting center job for the Raiders the past two seasons. His play has not been great, but certainly better than whoever they have trotted out at right guard, so they can get by with him until they have he luxury of upgrading.

