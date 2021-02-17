Ranking Raiders need positions from critical to strong

With free agency exactly a month away, we rank the Raiders’ need positions, starting with the most critical, serious, and unstable, and through to stable, and strong.

Critical

Defensive tackle

Starters: Maurice Hurst, vacant

Backups: Kendal Vickers, Niles Scott

Free agents: Johnathan Hankins, Maliek Collins, Chris Smith

When you have no full-time starters for sure returning and just one part-time starter coming back, you’ve got issues to address. Hurst has never played up to the potential he had as a prospect or even as a rookie. Hence the reason they signed Maliek Collins to start ahead of him.

He disappointed and is headed back to free agency. Leaving the Raiders still desperately seeking inside pass rush. And should Hankins leave in free agency, they will have literally no nose tackle on the roster either.

Serious

Edge rusher

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell

Backups: Carl Nassib, Arden Key, Gerri Green

Free agents: Takkarist McKinley, Vic Beasley

There is little indication the Raiders will rise above their place as one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league with their current group. Crosby is the only surefire player among them. They have a lot invested in Ferrell and Nassib — as a 4th overall pick and free-agent signing respectively — but letting that keep them from finding a pass rusher either in free agency or the draft would be a mistake.

Re-signing Takk McKinley could be a good idea considering they claimed him off waivers last season and hung onto him on injured reserve in the hopes he could eventually provide some pass rush assistance.

Safety

Starters: Johnathan Abram, Jeff Heath

Backups: Dallin Leavitt, Rashaun Gaulden

Free agents: Erik Harris

Condition: Serious

Even with as bad as Johnathan Abram was last season, it was the first full season for the former first-round pick which means he will get another shot to clean things up under a new defensive coordinator. Jeff Heath is currently penciled in as the other starter with Erik Harris’s future with the team uncertain.

Whether it’s free agency or the draft (or both) the Raiders absolutely must bring in a player to compete for a starting free safety job and/or add depth at the position.

Wide receiver

Starters: Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow

Backups: Bryan Edwards, Keelan Doss, Trey Quinn, Marcell Ateman

Free agents: Nelson Agholor, Zay Jones

Nelson Agholor is headed for free agency should they not lock him up beforehand. He played well enough to earn a lucrative long-term deal. The question is if he will get that deal from the Raiders or someone else. Going into this season without either Agholor or a suitable replacement would be a mistake.

Henry Ruggs has not shown he can get open consistently or create separation, which are the primary things he needs to do in order to be the deep threat the Raiders need him to be. And Edwards showed even less of the hype he garnered from his training camp play. You don’t put all your eggs in that basket and just hope for the best. That’s a recipe for yet another disappointing season at the wide receiver spot.

Linebacker

Starters: Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski

Backups: Tanner Muse, Asmar Bilal, James Onwualu, Javin White

Free agents: Nicholas Morrow, Raekwon McMillan, Kyle Wilber

Linebacker is actually a tough position to gauge. The Raiders could be hoping to see improvement simply by virtue of hiring new DC Gus Bradley. Then there’s the question of whether Bradley would be looking for a pass-rushing LB or an off-ball LB.

The one decision they must make is regarding Nicholas Morrow. Should he leave, they will have to replace him. They used free agency to bulk up the position last season, only addressing it in the draft at the end of the third round. No question that doing nothing is simply not an option.

Unstable

Offensive tackle

Starters: Kolton Miller, Trent Brown

Backups: Brandon Parker, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Kamaal Seymour

Free agents: Sam Young

Kolton Miller is entrenched as the left tackle. Trent Brown may not be. He has missed 16 games in his two seasons with the Raiders and is set to make $14 million this season with no dead money if released. And the Raiders will be looking for cap relief. Making him a candidate for being released.

Should they keep him on, he’s got to prove he can stay on the field and adding competition for the swing tackle job is needed. If they don’t keep him, the need here jumps to critical.

Cornerback

Starters: Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Lamarcus Joyner

Backups: Keisean Nixon, Isaiah Johnson, Amik Robertson, Kemah Siverand

Free agents: Nevin Lawson, Daryl Worley

With Trayvon Mullen playing well and Damon Arnette being a first-round pick, both are slated to start. Joyner’s contract is steep, making him a strong candidate to be released.

Should they indeed cut Joyner, they would be looking at adding a nickel corner as well as adding some depth and competition for Arnette. That means the team could add a couple corners this offseason, at least one of which being a proven capable starter.

Guard

Starters: Gabe Jackson, Richie Incognito

Backups: John Simpson, Lester Cotton

Free agents: Denzelle Good

Richie Incognito will turn 38 this offseason. After missing 18 games the past two seasons, it could be time for him to hang up his cleats (again). Should that happen, it raises the necessity for re-signing Denzelle Good. If the Raiders lose both Incognito and Good, they will have to find a suitable replacement to start at the left guard spot.

Running back

Starters: Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold (FB)

Backups: Jalen Richard

Free agents: Devontae Booker, Theo Riddick

Josh Jacobs is the unquestioned starter for this team. And they could probably bring back Booker if they wanted to. But what they need is a bruiser, short-yardage back.

If Jalen Richard becomes a ‘cap casualty’, they could need more than that. Other than Jacobs, there is uncertainty at the running back position. They have to make a decision about Richard and probably think about bringing in a back both in free agency and the draft.

Stable

Quarterback

Starter: Derek Carr

Backup: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman, Kyle Sloter

Free agents: None

Carr has shown enough to suggest should other areas improve, he can keep the offense scoring enough points to win games. Right now they need a QB who can carry a team despite its deficiencies in other areas and Carr has not proven he can do that, which will always keep the trade rumors alive.

The team re-signed Nathan Peterman as insurance. Bringing back Mariota could be a smart move, but if they opt to trade him, they would be smart to bring in some competition at the position either in free agency or the draft.

Specialists

Starters: Daniel Carlson (K), AJ Cole (P)

Backups: Dominik Eberle (K), Liam McCullough (LS)

Free agents: Trent Sieg (LS)

The Raiders are in good hands (or feet) with Carlson and Cole. And they were sure to hold onto their camp leg Eberle and bring in another long snapper should they decide to let Sieg leave in free agency.

Strong

Tight end

Starter: Darren Waller

Backups: Foster Moreau, Nick Bowers

Free agents: Jason Witten (Retired), Derek Carrier, Nick O’Leary

Witten has retired and Derek Carrier — who played almost exclusively on special teams — is a free agent. The Raiders are set with Waller and Moreau and it shouldn’t be difficult to find a third option. Invite a few to camp and let someone win that job.

Center

Starter: Rodney Hudson

Backup: Andre James, Erik Magnuson

Free agents: None

Hudson has long been and remains consistently one of the best centers in the league. He is still just 31 years of age and has several years left on his second contract with the Raiders. James has one more year on his rookie contract at which point they could just bring him back on a tender.