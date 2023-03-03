Ranking the Raiders biggest need positions ahead of free agency

With Free Agency just over a week away, we take a look at the Raiders’ need positions ahead of free agency ranking them starting with the most critical and going from there.

Critical

Quarterback

Returning starter: ???

Depth: Chase Garbers

Free agents: Jarrett Stidham

Derek Carr is gone. Cut after nine seasons. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, adding a starting QB and a primary backup will be necessary. The Raiders need to seriously think about re-signing Stidham if for no other reason than to have an insurance plan.

Interior offensive line

Starters: Dylan Parham, Andre James, Alex Bars

Depth: Netane Muti, Hroniss Grasu, Vitaly Gurman, Jordan Meredith

Dylan Parham is the only surefire interior lineman. He can play guard or center. An upgrade for Andre James would be good too. Either way, they are desperate for at least one new starter at guard, and possibly an upgrade at another position.

Cornerback

Returning starters: Nate Hobbs

Depth: Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby

Free agents: Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Sidney Jones

Why: Hobbs can play outside but does his best work in the slot and good slot corners are not easy to find. With Rock Ya-Sin headed for free agency, there simply isn’t a surefire starter on the outside. That’s two crucial positions.

Serious

Offensive Tackle

Returning starters: Kolton Miller

Depth: Thayer Munford, Jackson Barton, Sebastian Gutierrez

Free agents: Jermaine Eluemunor, Brandon Parker

Miller is one of the more solid left tackles in the NFL. However, the Raiders continue to search for the answer at right tackle. Eluemunor held his own for the latter part of last season, but he is looking at free agency.

Defensive interior

Starters: Bilal Nichols

Depth: Neil Farrell Jr, Matthew Butler, Adam Butler, Kyle Peko

Free agents: Andrew Billings, Jerry Tillery

The interior unit was made over wholesale this year and it was not an upgrade. Is hiring a new defensive line coach the answer here? I don’t think so. Time to stop messing around and take this position seriously. Time to bring in a dominant force in the middle.

Running back

Returning starters: None

Depth: Zamir White, Brittain Brown, Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter, Sincere McCormick

Free agents: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson, Ameer Abdullah

Jacobs was relied upon heavily last season and ran to the league rushing title. The team would like to re-sign him but has yet to do that. If they aren’t willing to meet his asking price, he will be gone and the position will be void of proven talent. They used draft picks on Zamir White and Brittain Brown last season, but neither emerged.

Linebacker

Returning starters: Divine Deablo

Depth: Luke Masterson, Darien Butler, Harvey Langi, Curtis Bolton

Free agents: Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Micah Kiser

Why: They need to bring back Denzel Perryman, first and foremost. If they don’t, they will have to be in the market for his replacement at middle linebacker.

Unstable

Safety

Returning starters: Tre’von Moehrig

Depth: Roderic Teamer, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jalen Elliott

Free agents: Duron Harmon, Matthias Farley

It wouldn’t be tough to get Duron Harmon back, but the team could – and probably should – look for an upgrade at strong safety.

Wide receiver

Starters: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow

Depth: DJ Turner, Chris Lacy, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Zuber

Free agents: Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole

Notes: Mack Hollins had a breakout season as a receiver and embraces the dirty work. Every team needs that, so they would be smart to try and bring him back. Whether they do or not, they are also missing a speedy deep threat.

Stable

Tight end

Starter: Darren Waller

Depth: Jesper Horsted, Cole Fotheringham

Free agents: Foster Moreau

Waller is one of the best in the league. He and Moreau have been a nice one-two punch at tight end for the past few years. It would be smart to try and keep Moreau around, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped at the chance to see what free agency has to offer. Replacing him as the number two shouldn’t be too difficult.

Edge rusher

Starters: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones

Depth: Malcolm Koonce

Free agents: Clelin Ferrell, Tashawn Bower, Jordan Jenkins, Isaac Rochell

Crosby was elite all season. Jones took some time to find his way, but late in the season was playing well. They could use some depth at the position to compete with Koonce.

