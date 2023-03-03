Ranking the Raiders biggest need positions ahead of free agency
With Free Agency just over a week away, we take a look at the Raiders’ need positions ahead of free agency ranking them starting with the most critical and going from there.
Critical
Quarterback
Returning starter: ???
Depth: Chase Garbers
Free agents: Jarrett Stidham
Derek Carr is gone. Cut after nine seasons. Whether it’s free agency or the draft, adding a starting QB and a primary backup will be necessary. The Raiders need to seriously think about re-signing Stidham if for no other reason than to have an insurance plan.
Interior offensive line
Starters: Dylan Parham, Andre James, Alex Bars
Depth: Netane Muti, Hroniss Grasu, Vitaly Gurman, Jordan Meredith
Dylan Parham is the only surefire interior lineman. He can play guard or center. An upgrade for Andre James would be good too. Either way, they are desperate for at least one new starter at guard, and possibly an upgrade at another position.
Cornerback
Returning starters: Nate Hobbs
Depth: Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby
Free agents: Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett, Sidney Jones
Why: Hobbs can play outside but does his best work in the slot and good slot corners are not easy to find. With Rock Ya-Sin headed for free agency, there simply isn’t a surefire starter on the outside. That’s two crucial positions.
Serious
Offensive Tackle
Returning starters: Kolton Miller
Depth: Thayer Munford, Jackson Barton, Sebastian Gutierrez
Free agents: Jermaine Eluemunor, Brandon Parker
Miller is one of the more solid left tackles in the NFL. However, the Raiders continue to search for the answer at right tackle. Eluemunor held his own for the latter part of last season, but he is looking at free agency.
Defensive interior
Starters: Bilal Nichols
Depth: Neil Farrell Jr, Matthew Butler, Adam Butler, Kyle Peko
Free agents: Andrew Billings, Jerry Tillery
The interior unit was made over wholesale this year and it was not an upgrade. Is hiring a new defensive line coach the answer here? I don’t think so. Time to stop messing around and take this position seriously. Time to bring in a dominant force in the middle.
Running back
Returning starters: None
Depth: Zamir White, Brittain Brown, Brandon Bolden, Austin Walter, Sincere McCormick
Free agents: Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson, Ameer Abdullah
Jacobs was relied upon heavily last season and ran to the league rushing title. The team would like to re-sign him but has yet to do that. If they aren’t willing to meet his asking price, he will be gone and the position will be void of proven talent. They used draft picks on Zamir White and Brittain Brown last season, but neither emerged.
Linebacker
Returning starters: Divine Deablo
Depth: Luke Masterson, Darien Butler, Harvey Langi, Curtis Bolton
Free agents: Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown, Micah Kiser
Why: They need to bring back Denzel Perryman, first and foremost. If they don’t, they will have to be in the market for his replacement at middle linebacker.
Unstable
Safety
Returning starters: Tre’von Moehrig
Depth: Roderic Teamer, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Jalen Elliott
Free agents: Duron Harmon, Matthias Farley
It wouldn’t be tough to get Duron Harmon back, but the team could – and probably should – look for an upgrade at strong safety.
Wide receiver
Starters: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow
Depth: DJ Turner, Chris Lacy, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Zuber
Free agents: Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole
Notes: Mack Hollins had a breakout season as a receiver and embraces the dirty work. Every team needs that, so they would be smart to try and bring him back. Whether they do or not, they are also missing a speedy deep threat.
Stable
Tight end
Starter: Darren Waller
Depth: Jesper Horsted, Cole Fotheringham
Free agents: Foster Moreau
Waller is one of the best in the league. He and Moreau have been a nice one-two punch at tight end for the past few years. It would be smart to try and keep Moreau around, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he jumped at the chance to see what free agency has to offer. Replacing him as the number two shouldn’t be too difficult.
Edge rusher
Starters: Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones
Depth: Malcolm Koonce
Free agents: Clelin Ferrell, Tashawn Bower, Jordan Jenkins, Isaac Rochell
Crosby was elite all season. Jones took some time to find his way, but late in the season was playing well. They could use some depth at the position to compete with Koonce.