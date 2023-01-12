Ranking Raiders 2023 free agent re-sign priorities

Before the team can really get into what free agents they may wish to add this offseason, they must first think about which of their own free agent to bring back and which to allow to hit the market.

Here are all their free agents in order of how much they should prioritize trying to re-sign them.

High

RB Josh Jacobs

He’d still be under contract for another season had the team exercised the fifth year option on his rookie contract. But they didn’t, and he went out and won the rushing title. He may ultimately command more money than the Raiders can offer, but offer they must because he is currently the best back in the league.

LB Denzel Perryman

Perryman is a year removed from a Pro Bowl season. Injuries caused him to miss five games this season, but he’s clearly one of the best inside linebackers in the league and the Raiders defense is markedly better when he is on the field than when he is not. He just turned 30, so he has good years left.

WR Mack Hollins

It was a career year for Hollins, catching 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns. He also is a fine blocker and special teams gunner. He had his lapses in being on the same page as the QB, but you’d have to figure a full year under his best in this system would help with that.

Moderate

CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Raiders traded away 2021 sack leader Yannick Ngakoue to acquire Ya-Sin, so it might be good to get more than one season out of him. He played decent much of the season, though the secondary struggled overall, so I couldn’t really blame them if they felt the need to overhaul the group.

FB Jakob Johnson

Johnson was a beast as a blocker, helping Jacobs lead the league in rushing. Fullbacks aren’t in high demand in the NFL, so if the Raiders want him back, it shouldn’t be tough to keep him. And they should.

S Duron Harmon

Harmon was signed to a one-year deal last offseason and ultimately took over the starting safety job for Johnathan Abram. I could see him coming back, but at this point he may have just been a temporary solution until reinforcements arrive.

QB Jarrett Stidham

His first game as the starter was the best game by any QB on the Raiders last season. That may have been because the opponent had little tape on him. It may have been because he was so familiar with Josh McDaniels’s offense. Or, he may be worth a shot to see if he can be a starter. Though it would be a mistake for the Raiders not to sign or draft a QB they intend to start. Either Stidham’s return would be with the opportunity to compete for the job or once again be the next man up.

TE Foster Moreau

Moreau has proven he is a pretty solid combination of blocking and receiving abilities. He could be a worthy starter in a pinch and is a damn good second tight end. Darren Waller is under contract, and for the right price, it would be valuable to have Moreau back as well.

Low

OL Jermaine Eluemunor

The journeyman holds value for his versatility, but he is not the answer at right tackle. So, he may be worth a return as a utility reserve, but nothing more.

RB Ameer Abdullah

Third-and-Abdullah became a thing this season. And it wasn’t a good thing. The veteran was most often used on third and long to basically signal giving up on the drive and just trying to get a few more yards. Not exactly a vital role.

DT Andrew Billings

Played decent among an overall underwhelming group. That’s the best that can be said for Billings in terms of whether he was worthy of a return.

DE Tashawn Bower

Showed some promise as a pass rusher in the preseason and then played a grand total of 36 snaps during the season. He should get another shot to see if he can duplicate his preseason play and maybe get some more regular season snaps.

S Matthias Farley

Yeah, yeah, I know. Who? He plays some pretty good special teams and that’s worth something.

Restricted Free Agents

DB Roderic Teamer — Good special teams player and decent dime back.

TE Jesper Horsted – Didn’t play much on offense as the third tight end, but played a lot of special teams.

LB Curtis Bolton – Another special teams guy.

Let ’em walk

DE Clelin Ferrell — Never worked out for the former fourth overall pick. And, no, his couple of decent performance late this season don’t change anything.

CB Anthony Averett – Was injured most of his only season with the Raiders and played poorly when he was healthy.

OT Brandon Parker – Speaking of players the Raiders need to finally give up on. It’s like they’re just using him to scare Raiders fans into saying “Well, it could be worse, Brandon Parker could be the starter, right?”

DT Jerry Tillery – The former top pick showed over the few games he played with the Raider just why the Chargers let him go. He played one good game against his former team and then was a liability the rest of the time, especially against the run.

WR Keelan Cole – Didn’t offer much on the field, and was just plain strange in the locker room.

LB Jayon Brown — Just not very good.

DE Isaac Rochell — Played a total of two snaps this season.

DE Jordan Jenkins – Got injured in camp, five days after being signed.

LB Micah Kiser – Was injured in camp and spent the season on IR.

CB Sidney Jones – Added midseason and played only when the Raiders’ secondary was decimated by injury.

