Ranking the quarterbacks the Steelers will face in 2022
Every season we see the NFL move more and more toward a league driven by the quarterback position. The Pittsburgh Steelers have counted on Ben Roethlisberger for so long, that this rebuild feels very foreign. Meanwhile, the rest of the NFL is doing their part to upgrade at quarterback as well. Here is our ranking of the quarterbacks the Steelers will face this season.
1-Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2-Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3-Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
4-Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
5-Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6-Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
7-Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts
8-Mac Jones, New England Patriots
9-Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
10-Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
11-Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
12-Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons
13-Zach Wilson, New York Jets
14-Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers
