Ranking the quarterbacks the Buffalo Bills face in 2021

Luckily for the Buffalo Bills, the tables are pretty much turned in this scenario nowadays. Foes of the Bills look at their schedule and when they see Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen coming to town? They’re the nervous ones.

But Buffalo still has some intriguing matchups ahead in 2021 which involve the quarterback position. Following the Bills’ upcoming schedule being released last week, here is a ranking of the QBs ahead for the Bills from easiest to toughest:

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Zach Wilson stands onstage with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Things didn't go great for Sam Darnold, but the Jets have probably started to build around Zach Wilson more, already in the few weeks since he was drafted, as compared to the three seasons Darnold was there. That's nice of them. Still, Wilson's an unproven rookie quarterback. Prove it.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars. credit: Logan Bowles/NFL Handout photo via USA TODAY Network

Again, prove it. Except... Trevor Lawrence was picked above Wilson and that's all we have to go off of as to why he's the better QB.

Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Bills. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Much love to Tyrod Taylor for ending the Bills' playoff drought, but facts are facts. That past two teams he has played on, rookie quarterbacks have eventually replaced him as the starter for one reason or another. And naturally if Deshaun Watson is somehow still playing for the Texans next season? That changes a lot.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Not a rookie... but also has to prove it. However, with that NFL experience already in his back pocket? It's easy to put Tua Tagovailoa above those rookies. That's valuable... plus Tagovailoa has another offseason to train (an actual one follow last year's COVID restrictions) and he's had more time removed from that devastating injury that ended his college career.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Expecting more from Sam Darnold in 2021 without the New York spotlight on him, without Adam Gase as his head coach, and without... the Jets being involved in the team building around him. Darnold still has plenty to prove, but the pieces around him with the Carolina Panthers before even taking a snap are... night and day better.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Considering Ryan Fitzpatrick was starting over Tagoviloa last season in Miami, it's easy to put Fitzpatrick above the second-year QB. Darnold is a bit closer here, but we know what Fitzpatrick is in the NFL and so far on his best days as a pro quarterback, he's better than Darnold.

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps even more so, Jameis Winston is even better than Fitzpatrick on his best day. The problem has been that his worst days... are potentially worse than Fitz... devastating, even.. Without Drew Brees in the fold anymore, Pro Football Focus projects Winston as the Saints' starting QB next season, so we'll roll with Winston in our ranking.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Steelers. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger's best days are behind him and there's a real possibility that he could tumble down this list by the end of the 2021 season. The Steelers did little to improve the poor offensive line around him this offseason. Having said that, we can't discount his experience in such a ranking.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. (AP Photo/John Munson)

This is more of the 2017 Carson Wentz we're ranking. Since then, Wentz has seen his career derailed and now he's off the Eagles and onto the Colts. But waiting for him there is Buffalo's old friend, Frank Reich. The coach got the best out of Wentz back in 2017 while he was on the Eagles' staff and now they're reunited in Indy. Projecting an improvement from Wentz in 2021 because of that.

Cam Newton, New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton had a down 2020 in New England. But let's face it, the Patriots were very close to beating the Bills in one game last year until Newton put the ball on the turf. They were driving. Newton now is far removed from his bout with COVID-19 and the Pats roster around him is going to be much better. MVP Cam? Doubtful. Better Cam? Probably.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan is a former league MVP and certainly is not that anymore. But the Falcons defense is as much to blame for the team's shortcomings in recent memory... heck, they are much more than Ryan or anyone on offense.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Titans. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill is about as steady as she goes when it comes to NFL quarterbacks. No one thinks that he's elite, but... he's pretty good if you think about it. Since taking over mid-2019 season with the Titans, he's 10 games over .500 (18-8) in just about a season and a half of work and he has a touchdown to interception ratio of 55-13. Derrick Henry is the bell-cow back, but Tannehill playing his part, and doing so very well, is a huge part to the Titans' puzzle.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest of all-time? Probably.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The best right now? Yes.

