Ranking each quarterback that Auburn will face this season

Year in and year out, Auburn football plays one of the nation’s toughest slates. Most of that can be contributed to quarterback play.

Several of the SEC’s most productive quarterbacks from a season ago have departed for the NFL, but there are plenty of returning quarterbacks within the conference that will boost their professional stock this season.

Auburn’s 2023 schedule features four of the SEC’s top passers from last season and even a few that won strenuous battles to become their program’s signal caller.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Auburn Wire has ranked each quarterback that the Tigers will face this season from 12-1. Which quarterback will provide the Tigers with the biggest challenge?

Taisun Phommaehanh, UMass

Phommaehanh won a three-person competition for the QB job at UMass this week. He has Power Five experience at both Clemson and Georgia Tech, but he is poised to finally lead an offense as QB1 this season. In four seasons between Clemson and Georgia Tech, Phommaehanh has passed for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State

New Mexico State will face UMass in week zero, which will give us a clear indicator as to who the better quarterback is between UMass’ Taisun Phommaehanh and New Mexico State’s Diego Pavia. Pavia is the frontrunner now, as he passed for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season as the Aggies’ starter. He played in 12 games last season and led New Mexico State to a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green.

AJ Swann, Vanderbilt

Swann took over the starting quarterback job at Vanderbilt last season and managed to throw for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns. Incumbent starter Mike Wright has transferred to Mississippi State, so the offense now belongs exclusively to Swann. He shows signs of being a great quarterback, but how will his supporting cast complement him?

Sam Jackson, Cal

The Cal Golden Bears will trot out a transfer quarterback with five games of experience under his belt. Jackson transferred to Cal after spending the last two seasons at TCU. How much did Jackson learn from Sonny Dykes and Max Duggan, and how will he apply that to his new gig at Cal? Auburn will get a taste on Sept. 9.

Michael Hiers, Samford

It is rare for an FCS quarterback to earn a spot this high on a rankings list, but Hiers is not a typical FCS quarterback. A transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College, Hiers passed for 3,574 yards and 36 touchdowns last season at Samford. He has been named first-team preseason All-American by Blue Bloods and is a member of the Manning Award watchlist heading into 2023.

Conner Weigman, Texas A&M

Weigman got a sample size of what it’s like to be an SEC quarterback by playing in five contests last season for Texas A&M. Former Aggies quarterback Haynes King has been named the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech, thus leading Weigman to operate the offense on his own. In those five games, Weigman passed for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

The quarterback race in Oxford has yet to be decided, but it appears as if Dart will lead the Rebels’ offense for the second-straight season. Dart was a few yards shy of passing for 3,000 yards last season but will be challenged this season as his top two receivers, Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, have departed for the NFL. If both, or even one, of those receivers, were on Ole Miss’ 2023 roster, Dart may be ranked higher.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Alabama is another program that has not decided on a main starter at the time of this post, but it appears as if Jalen Milroe will take the first snaps of the season for the Crimson Tide. Milroe has thrown for just 338 yards in two seasons, but what he lacks in experience will be made up by his supporting cast of Jermaine Burton, Ja’Corey Brooks, and Kobe Prentice.

Carson Beck, Georgia

Carson Beck was named the starter for Georgia last week, taking the place of two-time College Football Playoff national champion, Stetson Bennett. Beck does not possess much experience, but like Jalen Milroe at Alabama, he has receivers such as Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to rely on.

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

The SEC’s current leading passer (by a mile) is Will Rogers. Rogers has logged 10,689 yards and 82 touchdowns in three seasons as the Bulldogs’ starter. He will have to adjust to a new offense this season, but Rogers has proven to be one of the best passers in college football.

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Jefferson has the best dual-threat ability of any SEC quarterback heading into this season. The Arkansas quarterback has passed for 5,804 yards and has rushed for an additional 1,429 in four seasons. He has an argument for being the best quarterback in the SEC this season. However, Hugh Freeze defeated Jefferson and the Arkansas Razorbacks last season as the head coach of Liberty. Does Freeze know the secret to slowing Jefferson down?

Jayden Daniels, LSU

If LSU returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game in December, Jaylin Daniels will be a key reason why. In his first season at LSU, Daniels passed for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns, throwing just three interceptions. Last season, Daniels threw for a season-low 80 yards against Auburn. Can the Tigers’ secondary force a repeat performance?

