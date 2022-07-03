Ranking the QBs the Titans will face in 2022

While strength of schedule based on projected win totals says the Tennessee Titans have a middle-of-the-road schedule in 2022, we beg to differ.

Tennessee’s slate is actually really tough, as the Titans will play seven teams who made the playoffs last season in the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. All of those teams should be good again.

Making matters worse, the Titans have to navigate the entire AFC West, which has seen an influx of talent into the division this offseason. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers should be improved in 2022.

With a tough schedule comes a tough slate of quarterbacks, and that’s no different in Tennessee’s case. The Titans’ defense will be challenged regularly during the course of the season by some very talented signal-callers.

Now a look at the quarterbacks the Titans will face in 2022, ranked from best to worst.

14. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence struggled mightily in his first season, but he also had to deal with a lack of blocking and weapons around him, and Urban Meyer was his head coach. Things should be better for him in Year 2.

13. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Mills tops Lawrence on this list because he was actually one of the best rookie signal-callers in 2021. The Texans are going to be awful again, but Mills at least gives them some hope for a brighter future.

12. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones has the arm and athleticism to be a special quarterback, but turnovers and injuries have been a major issue for him. It also hasn’t helped that the Giants have failed miserably at putting him in a position to succeed.

11. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts is a dynamic athlete who will have some great weapons around him, but the jury is still out on his ability to get them the ball on a consistent basis. If Hurts can become a better passer, watch out for the Eagles in 2022.

10. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

After a disastrous finish to the 2021 campaign, Wentz is now in Washington, where he’ll have his last chance to prove he’s a franchise quarterback. Wentz has fallen far after an impressive start to his career and there’s nothing to suggest he’ll rebound after what we saw last season.

9. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts

Ryan is the Colts’ latest band-aid at quarterback. He’s coming off a down year and at 37 there are valid questions about what he has left in the tank. His lack of mobility will be a big issue for Indy if the offensive line struggles at all.

8. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr is a better quarterback than people give him credit for, and the addition of Davante Adams will only help him. He could very well break the 5,000-yard mark this season.

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Carr and Prescott are comparable talent-wise, but Prescott has the edge in athleticism. Prescott had a strong year in 2021 despite the fact that he was coming back from a serious injury. He could be even better in 2022.

6. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow, who will be throwing to arguably the best receiving corps. in the NFL, is poised for a monster season in Cincy. He’ll no doubt be in the conversation for MVP and could top this list in the next few years.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Another potential MVP candidate, Herbert is well on his way to leading this list down the road after two very impressive seasons to start his career. Now, the third-year signal-caller, who has all the tools of a superstar quarterback, will look to get over the hump and into the playoffs for the first time.

4. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Wilson desperately needed a change of scenery, and not only did he get it, he joins a team with far more talent than the one he just left. The Broncos should be contenders with Wilson, who remains one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Despite being the back-to-back MVP, Rodgers isn’t topping our list, mostly because of the uncertain situation at wide receiver. The trade of Davante Adams hurts a lot, and Green Bay’s remaining weapons are all question marks. However, Rodgers is good enough to make it work.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Allen is on the doorstep of being the best quarterback in the NFL. He’s the total package with a big arm and elite athleticism, and the Bills have done a good job surrounding him with talent. Expectations are high for Allen and Co. going into 2022, and for good reason.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The 2021 campaign was considered a down year for the Chiefs’ offense, yet Mahomes still threw for 4,839 yards, the second-highest total of his career. Losing Tyreek Hill isn’t ideal by any stretch, but Mahomes, who is the definition of a complete package, still has more than enough to win.

