Ranking the QBs the Patriots will face in 2023 with Matt Cassel

The New England Patriots will have one of the most grueling NFL schedules in 2023.

Based on their opponents' 2022 win percentage, they will have the fourth-most difficult schedule in the league. Nine of their 17 games will come against teams that clinched the playoffs last year.

In addition, the AFC East got tougher with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets. He's one of several high-end QBs the Patriots will face off against this upcoming season.

On the latest episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast, the crew ranked the QBs that New England will see in 2023.

Former NFL QB Matt Cassel ranked the quarterbacks the Patriots will face on the road.

Allen, Rodgers, Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints), Sam Howell (Washington Commanders), are the QBs New England will welcome to Gillette Stadium in 2023.

"They are playing eight of the top 10 (QBs) in their 17 games," Curran said. "They will face top-10 quarterbacks eight times. Lordy."

