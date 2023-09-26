Ranking the QBs in the Pac-12 through 4 weeks of the 2023 season

Before the season began, the Pac-12 was being hyped as a conference that would have elite quarterback play and be a nightmare for defenses.

It’s good to see how that prediction has played out through the first quarter of the season and there’s no reason to believe that this trend won’t continue.

The Pac-12 has three Top 10 quarterbacks in the country, according to the PFF grading system and five in the Top 30. To show you how great the QB play has been, Oregon’s Bo Nix is ranked in the middle of the Pac and he’s been outstanding.

It’s going to be fun watching these quarterbacks compete against other as the season moves along. We got a little taste of that last week when Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders battled Bo Nix at Autzen. Although the matchup didn’t live up to the hype thanks to the Ducks sacking Sanders seven times, future matchups like these should be better.

Here are the PFF Pac-12 quarterback rankings through Week 4.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington Huskies

PFF Grade: 94.1

National Rank: 2

2023 stats: 103-of-138 (75 percent), 1,636 yards (409 ypg), 16 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Washington was up 14-0 on California and Penix hadn’t taken a snap. When he did get the ball in his hands, Penix torched the Bears for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He was 19-of-25 passing, but Penix was picked off once.

What’s next: at Arizona

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado Buffaloes

PFF Grade: 92.1

National Rank: 5

2023 stats: 130-of-169 (77 percent), 1,410 yards (352.5 ypg)

Last week: Sanders was brought down to Earth in a major way last Saturday against the Ducks. He ended up 23-of-33 for 159 yards and a touchdown. But he was sacked seven times.

What’s next: USC

Caleb Williams - USC Trojans

PFF Grade: 91.3

National Rank: 7

2023 stats: 75-of-101 (74 percent), 1,200 yards (300 ypg), 15 TD, 0 INT

Last week: This should have been a so-called easy game, but the Trojans needed Williams to be on point in the 42-28 win at Arizona State. The Heisman winner was 20-of-31 for 322 yards and three touchdowns, including one midway in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

What’s next: at Colorado

PFF Grade: 90.1

National Rank: 20

2023 stats: 105-of-141 (74.5 percent), 1,389 yards (347 ypg), 13 TD, 0 INT

Last week: Let’s face it. If Ward wasn’t playing in the Palouse, he would be surrounded by Heisman talk. Why he was toiling around at Incarnate Word still remains a mystery. Ward is one of the best quarterbacks in the country right now and he showed it again in the 38-35 win over the Beavers. He was 28-of-34 for 404 yards and four touchdowns.

What’s next: BYE

Bo Nix - Oregon Ducks

PFF Grade: 87.6

National Rank: 28

2023 stats: 104-of-131 (79 percent), 1,169 yards (292 ypg), 11 TD, 1 INT

Last week: Nix threw an interception, so he should have been benched immediately. Kidding, of course, The Oregon quarterback was great against Colorado going 28-of-33 for 276 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

What’s next: at Stanford

DJ Uiagalelei - Oregon State Beavers

PFF Grade: 80.4

2023 stats: 59-of-102 (58 percent), 828 yards (207 ypg), 7 TD, 3 INT

Last week: Uiagalelei needs to plays better than he did last week in the 38-35 loss to the Cougars and he would probably be the first to say it. The Clemson transfer was just 17-of-34 for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for a score in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

What’s next: Utah (Friday)

Sam Jackson - California Golden Bears

PFF Grade: 75.7

2023 stats: 39-of-68 (57 percent), 426 yards (106.5 ypg), 4 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Ben Finley started and it got ugly real quickly with his three interceptions. By the time Jackson came in, the game was over and the Huskies rolled 59-32. Jackson played fairly well as he was 10-of-14 for 156 yards and a touchdown. It would be shocking if Jackson doesn’t start this week.

What’s next: Arizona State

Dante Moore - UCLA Bruins

PFF Grade: 75.2

2023 stats: 47-of-86 (55 percent), 849 yards (212 ypg), 8 TD, 2 INT

Last week: For the first time this season, Moore looked like a true freshman in a very hostile environment. His first throw was a Pick-6 and that turned out to be the difference in the 14-7 loss at Utah. Moore was 15-of-35 for 234 yards, a touchdown, and that huge interception.

What’s next: BYE

Jayden de Laura - Arizona Wildcats

PFF Grade: 74.9

2023 stats: 87-of-125 (70 percent), 1,069 yards (267 ypg), 9 TD, 5 INT

Last week: Arizona received a big-time scare down on The Farm before escaping with a 21-20 win over Stanford. de Laura wasn’t exactly Joe Montana, but the Wildcats secured the victory and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. The Arizona signal caller was 14-of-26 for 157 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: Washington

Ashton Daniels - Stanford Cardinal

PFF Grade: 72.0

2023 stats: 103-of-138 (75 percent), 1,636 yards (409 ypg), 16 TD, 2 INT

Last week: Daniels did all he could to keep the Cardinal in that game with Arizona and they even held a 17-14 lead at the end of the third quarter. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in the 21-20 loss. Daniels was 14-of-26 for 198 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown, but he wasn’t picked off either. Four sacks didn’t help the cause, however.

What’s next: Oregon

Nate Johnson - Utah Utes

PFF Grade: 66.0

2023 stats: 31-of-49 (63 percent), 398 yards (100 ypg), 2 TD, 0 INT

Last week: It’s amazing Utah is 4-0 and Cam Rising hasn’t played. That should scare the heck out of the rest of the conference. In Rising’s absence, Johnson hasn’t been great, but he hasn’t cost his team a game. The ultimate game manager. Against UCLA, Johnson was 9-of-17 for 117 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next: at Oregon State

Drew Pyne - Arizona State Sun Devils

PFF Grade: 36.1

2023 stats: 26-of-49 (53 percent), 273 yards (136.5 ypg), 2 TD, 3 INT

Last week: With Jaden Rashada out for a while, it’s going to be the Pyne Show in Tempe for the next few games, and to his credit, he played well against USC. Arizona State had the ball in the third quarter with a chance to take the lead. But it wasn’t to be in the 42-28 loss.

Pyne was 21-of-36 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

What’s next: at California

