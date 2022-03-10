Ranking the QBs in the NFC East after Colts trade Carson Wentz to Washington

Carson Wentz is returning to the NFC East after spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts after being traded to the Washington Commanders for multiple picks.

Wentz spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Eagles and he’ll now return to a division where he’s had some success.

With things shaking up within the division, here’s an early ranking of the quarterbacks in the NFC East.

1. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Prescott had what some would consider a down year in 2021, and he still logged 4,449-yards passing, 37 touchdowns, with just 10 interceptions, as the Cowboys went 12-5 on the season, winning the NFC East, before suffering an upset loss to the 49ers in the wild card round of the playoffs.

2. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts lands ahead of Wentz on the list because he’ll enter 2022 with the same play-caller for the first time since high school and he’ll look to break out and secure the job for years to come after having only 20 NFL starts under his belt entering year 3.

Hurts led the Eagles to a 9-8 record, making 15 starts as he passed for 3,144-yards, with 16 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Hurts also led Philadelphia in rushing, with 784-yards rushing, and totaling 3,928 total yards in his second NFL season.

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Last season with the Colts, Wentz had 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, with a 54.7 QBR, and a 62.4% completion rate.

During his five years in the NFC East, Wentz went 16-9 in the division, throwing for 6,446 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions.

His penchant for melting down in huge moments is why he’s behind Hurts on the list.

4. Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew appeared in 4 games during the 2021 season, amassing 439-yards passing, 4 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a 68.3% completion rate.

Minshew lands ahead of Daniel Jones because he has really outstanding numbers despite playing for the Jags and seeing limited time with the Eagles. For his career, Minshew has 5,969 yards passing, 41 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions.

5. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is probably the most naturally talented player on the list, but he’s last thanks to an inefficient front office with the Giants and a lack of talent around him.

Drafted sixth overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke, Jones had 2,428 passing yards in 2021, with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions during an injury-filled season.

Jones’s best season as a pro came as a rookie in 2019 when he passed for 3,027-yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

