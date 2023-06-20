Ranking the QBs the Colts will play in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have a variety of quarterbacks that they will play in 2023.

It features some of the best players at the position, aging veterans, and young quarterbacks looking to prove themselves this season. One interesting note is that five of the quarterbacks are former No. 1 overall picks. Five of the quarterbacks on this list are either in Year 1 or Year 2 of their careers.

Considering the constant movement at the quarterback position for some teams, a few potential starters were added to the end of the list in the event they wind up being the signal-callers against the Colts.

Let’s take a look at how the quarterbacks on the Colts’ schedule rank going into the 2023 season:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a competition for the starting quarterback spot between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. If Mayfield fails to secure the job then Indianapolis could be facing the Bucs 2021 second-round pick in Week 12.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

With the Colts having their second matchup with the Tennessee Titans at the beginning of December, it is plausible that Will Levis could be starting in that matchup. Only time will tell if the Titans’ rookie quarterback makes his debut in 2023.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2018 No. 1 overall pick’s career trajectory has been on a steep downward slope since leading the Cleveland Browns’ first playoff win since 1995 in just his third season. After flaming out with the Carolina Panthers and ending 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield has his last shot to be a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons seem to be all-in on their 2022 third-round pick after passing on available quarterbacks this offseason. Ridder threw for 708 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in his four starts.

Pickett ended his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a strong note with better play on the field, winning their final four games of the season. The Steel City will need Pickett to take the next step in Year 2 with how competitive the AFC North will be this year.

After leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season, Jones is counting on a bounce-back year after a disappointing performance in 2022. The Pats brought back Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator to help get Jones’ career back on track.

It’s a new era for the Houston Texans after selecting C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection in 2023. The Colts will get an early look at the quarterback they will face twice per year for the foreseeable future in their Week 2 matchup.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick will be looking to make an instant impact in Year 1 for the Carolina Panthers. Young should be in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and can potentially make a playoff run in an open NFC South.

It’s a reunion between Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels—his former offensive coordinator in New England—with the Las Vegas Raiders. There is a concern about his availability due to him having foot surgery after he signed with the team. For Vegas, they are betting on a healthy Jimmy G in 2023 with Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell as his backups.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

This will likely be the last season in the Tannehill era for the Tennessee Titans. The veteran quarterback is entering the final year of his contract. He’s been to the playoffs in three out of his four seasons with the team and has two AFC South Championships under his belt.

It’s a change of scenery for Carr in 2023 after signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He is hoping his new franchise can lead to the first playoff win of his career in an extremely questionable NFC South.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Following the 2020 season, Watson was considered a top-five quarterback in the league, but the last two years have set him back due to his off-field distractions and an underwhelming six-game stint for the Browns in 2022. This is a prove-it season for Watson in a promising Browns offense.

The 2021 No. 1 overall pick is poised to take the next step in Year 3 after winning the AFC South with the Jaguars last season. Lawrence can take his place as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl in his first season with the franchise, Stafford dealt with a spinal cord contusion last year which caused him to only play in nine games. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the game when he’s on the field.

The 2019 MVP secured the bag this offseason, locking in a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson is the most electric quarterback on the field and will be looking for his first AFC Championship game appearance this season.

Since tearing his ACL and MCL during his rookie season, Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to back-to-back AFC North championships and AFC Championship Game appearances. Will this be the year Burrow helps the Bengals win their first Super Bowl?

