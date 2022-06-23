Ranking the QBs on the Colts’ 2022 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts have a big season coming up in 2022 as they look to fight for the division crown yet again with a new quarterback.

While we made our early predictions on how the Colts will finish the regular season, they will have to get through the gauntlet of quarterbacks on the opposing sidelines.

Here, we are ranking the quarterbacks the Colts will face on the 2022 schedule:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is still the gold standard at quarterback, but it will be interesting to see what changes without Tyreek Hill.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert is already on a historic pace to begin his career. That Week 16 matchup might be the biggest on the schedule, all things considered.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott has come into his own as one of the most explosive passers in the game.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

You could make an argument that Wilson will finish the year higher than Prescott, and I wouldn’t argue. It all comes down to how much the Broncos let him cook.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Carr is one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league and now he gets an elite wide receiver in the form of his old teammate, Davante Adams.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins may not be the most exciting quarterback, and he tends to shrink in the spotlight. But it will be interesting to see how he works in a more pass-heavy scheme.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Jones showed a lot of promise during his rookie season and now faces a big prove-it year as he looks to make a tier jump.

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Colts fans know the saga of Wentz all too well. He’s not a bad quarterback, but his volatile play can be difficult to contain. There’s no doubt that both sides have Week 8 circled on the calendar.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

There was a time when Tannehill was viewed as one of the most underrated passer in the game, but that uber-efficient play fell back down to Earth in 2021.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s a big year for Lawrence, who will be looking to avoid the bust label entering his second season.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Mills showed some promise after stepping in as the starter, and the Texans are clearly giving him the chance to prove his worth.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones has all the tools to be a good quarterback in the NFL, and maybe new head coach Brian Daboll can unlock that. But after the team declined his fifth-year option, he’s on thin ice.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

It could be Mitchell Trubisky, but that doesn’t change much at all. The Colts should have the advantage at quarterback when these two teams meet in Week 12.

