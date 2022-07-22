Ranking the QB depth charts in the AFC North

The quarterback situation in the AFC North is a real mixed bag. This might be the best division from top to bottom but how these four teams stack up depends amost entirely on consisten, high level quarterback play. This is especially true in division matchups. Here are our rankings of the quarterback depth charts in the AFC North.

1-CIncinnati Bengals

It didn’t take long for Joe Burrow to establish himself among the top quarterbacks in the league. Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021. Backups Brandon Allen and Jake Browning are nothing to get excited about but the talent of Burrow keeps the Bengals on top.

2-Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson takes a lot of criticism but he carries the Ravens offense. Jackson combined for 3,649 yards passing and rushing and 18 total touchdowns. The Ravens have a pair of solid backups in Tyler Huntley and Brett Hundley who are excellent athletes themselves.

3-Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers double-dipped in free agency and the NFL draft to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky is slated to start and could see his career come back to life. Behind him is rookie Kenny Pickett, the team’s first-round draft pick. The Steelers also have veteran Mason Rudolph who has starter experience.

4-Cleveland Browns

If not for an imprending suspension for Deshaun Watson, the Browns would easily be sitting at No. 2 on this list. But we have to assume he will miss a huge chunk of the season, which could essentially bury the Browns. Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett will be the options for much of the season and this doesn’t bode well for the Browns.

