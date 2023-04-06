Ranking the projected starting SEC quarterbacks for the 2023 season

There is no denying the amount of talent that is at the quarterback position in the SEC. Over the years, the conference has produced elite talents like Joe Burrow, Tim Tebow, and Bryce Young.

There always seems to be a handful of quarterbacks in consideration to win the Heisman Trophy or Davey O’Brien Award. Needless to say, there will be no shortage of talent at that particular position.

Some teams will have familiar faces behind the center while others will have to replace their quarterback from a season ago.

Roll Tide Wire ranks the projected starting quarterbacks heading into the 2023-2024 season.

AJ Swann

2022-2023 Stats: 58.1 CMP% / 1,274 PaYds / 10 PaTDs / 2 INTs

Vanderbilt was an improved team in year one under head coach Clark Lea. A lot of that had to do with freshman quarterback AJ Swann. He managed games well and was fairly efficient after taking over for quarterback Mike Wright. Swann will likely take strides during his sophomore season. In a quarterback-centric league, it is hard to have Swann ranked higher at this point in time.

Carson Beck

2022-2023 Stats: 74.3 CMP% / 310 PaYds / 4 PaTDs

Beck has served as the backup quarterback at Georgia for the past two seasons. It is safe to say that he has more than waited his turn. The Florida native possesses a strong arm and the skillset to thrive in a Bulldogs offense led by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. He is surrounded by talent at the skilled positions and a stout offensive line. Beck is poised to have a good season in Athens.

Conner Weigman

2022-2023 Stats: 55.3 CMP% / 896 PaYds / 8 PaTDs

Texas A&M did not have the season that many expected. Starting quarterback Max Johnson went down with an injury and the Aggies offense was not the same after that. One bright spot that did present itself out of the situation is the development of freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. The Texas native made smart decisions and had zero turnovers in five games as the starter. He did his job and helped the Aggies cap off the season with a win over No. 5 LSU.

Graham Mertz

2022-2023 Stats: 57.3 CMP% / 2,136 PaYds / 19 PaTDs / 10 INTs

Florida is losing a generational talent at quarterback with Anthony Richardson heading to the NFL. Gators head coach Billy Napier went to the transfer portal to land Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Mertz was a three-year starter for the Badgers. He surpassed 1,000 yards passing in each of those three seasons. His veteran presence and leadership could go a long way for a Florida team that is looking to make considerable improvement from a season ago.

Robby Ashford

2022-2023 Stats: 49.2 CMP% / 1,613 PaYds / 7 PaTDs / 7 INTs / 153 CAR / 710 RuYds / 7 RuTDs

One thing that no one can overlook is Robby Ashford’s ability to make plays with his legs. Last season, Ashford displayed his athleticism and playmaking abilities on multiple different occasions. While he is not the most prolific passer, he still possesses enough raw arm talent to improve from a season ago. If Ashford can deliver the ball effectively and create plays with his legs, he could be one of the better quarterbacks in this league next season. That is a major “if”.

Brady Cook

2022-2023 Stats: 64.8 CMP% / 2,739 PaYds / 14 PATDs / 7 INTs / 139 CAR / 585 RuYds / 6 RuTDs

One of the more well-rounded quarterbacks in the SEC heading into next season is Missouri’s Brady Cook. Cook has the ability to deliver dots and create plays with his legs. His composure and leadership began to show in some of Missouri’s games against ranked opponents. In three games against top-25 opponents, he passed for 637 yards and four touchdowns. His development in year two as the team’s starting quarterback will go a long way in determining how the Tigers’ season plays out.

Jaxson Dart

2022-2023 Stats: 62.4 CMP% / 2,974 PaYds / 20 PaTDs / 11 INTs / 128 CAR / 614 RuYds / 1 RuTD

The Rebels’ offense was one of the more potent in college football a season ago. Starting quarterback Jaxson Dart did enough to help lead Ole Miss to an eight-win season. He passed for over 2,000 yards and was impactful in the rushing attack as well having rushed for over 600 yards. If the Rebels want to compete in a top-heavy SEC West, Dart will need to perform even better than he did a season ago.

Jalen Milroe

2022-2023 Stats: 58.5 CMP% / 297 PaYds / 5 PaTDs / 3 INTs / 31 CAR / 263 RuYds / 3 RuTDs

Jalen Milroe served as Alabama’s backup quarterback last season. His sample size was relatively small, yet he still performed fairly well. Milroe helped Alabama defeat Texas A&M and came in to help the Tide knock off Arkansas on the road. He is a skilled runner but has some discrepancies in the passing attack. If he can clean that up, he could have a successful junior season for the Tide.

Spencer Rattler

2022-2023 Stats: 66.2 CMP% / 3,026 PaYds / 18 PaTDs / 12 INTs

One of the key reasons why South Carolina performed so well down the stretch is largely due to the play of their starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler. While the Gamecocks may have exceeded expectations in the eyes of many, Rattler made it clear that he is returning to build off of this past season. He will be the driving force for Shane Beamer’s squad next season. If he performs at an elite level, South Carolina could make some noise in the SEC East.

Devin Leary

2022-2023 Stats: 61.1 CMP% / 1,265 PaYds / 11 PaTDs / 4 INTs

With the departure of future lottery pick Will Levis, the Wildcats will turn to NC State transfer Devin Leary. He is a good option to replace Levis given his experience as a starter and proven passer at the power-five level. While Leary is coming off of a season-ending injury, he still figures to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. He will have a number of weapons to deliver the ball to and offensive coordinator Liam Coen returning to Lexington. Leary could be one of the more overlooked quarterbacks in the conference heading into next season.

Will Rogers

2022-2023 Stats: 68.0 CMP% / 3,974 PaYds / 35 PaTDs / 8 INTs

The quarterback that likely has the least to prove is Mississippi State’s Will Rogers. The three-year starter is returning to Starkville for his senior season. In an offense that was predominantly pass-centric, the Bulldogs could look different on the offensive side of the ball next season. First-year head coach Zac Arnett could resort to a more balanced attack. Regardless, he has a proven leader and performer at the quarterback position in Rogers.

Joe Milton III

2022-2023 Stats: 64.6 CMP% / 971 PaYds / 10 PaTDs

Joe Milton may have been Hendon Hooker’s backup last season. However, he did not perform like one when called upon. Milton displayed a generational arm talent and showed enough poise to take over Tennessee’s offense in Hooker’s absence. He will be surrounded by a good group of skilled players and will be given every opportunity to succeed in Josh Heupel’s offense. Milton is set to have a big season in Knoxville.

KJ Jefferson

2022-2023 Stats: 68.0 CMP% / 2,648 PaYds / 24 PaTDs / 5 INTs / 158 CAR / 640 RuYds / 9 RuTDs

There were a lot of changes made this offseason in Fayetteville. One thing that will not be changed is who the Razorbacks’ quarterback will be next season. Two-year starter KJ Jefferson has proven himself as a runner and passer. He is the most experienced quarterback in the conference and has the traits to lead Arkansas to a great season in 2023. It will be interesting to see how Jefferson fairs in offensive coordinator Dan Enos’ offense.

Jayden Daniels

2022-2023 Stats: 68.6 CMP% / 2,913 PaYds / 17 PaTDs / 3 INTs / 186 CAR / 885 RuYds / 11 RuTDs

It did not take very long for Jayden Daniels to burst onto the scene in his first season as LSU‘s starting quarterback. The California native took over the offense and thrived while doing so. He proved that he has more than capable of beating opposing teams with either his legs or arm. Sometimes even both. Daniels is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback in the conference heading into next season. He is set to have a huge year in Baton Rouge.

