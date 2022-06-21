Ranking the projected Dolphins’ offensive starters for 2022, 1 through 11

The Miami Dolphins are off for the remainder of the month and the first half of July before training camp begins and the team reconvenes in Miami Gardens.

With this time, the players and coaches are getting some much-needed rest while still learning and preparing for the challenges that the 2022 NFL season will present.

For us, this is a time to look over the roster and take stock of just where the team is before they get the opportunity to practice against other teams or their own units in full pads.

With that said, today, we’ll be looking at the Dolphins’ projected starters and ranking them one through 11. For this exercise, we’ll be using 11 personnel, meaning one tight end, one running back and three wide receivers.

11. RT Liam Eichenberg

Eichenberg has only played one season in the NFL, but it was far from adequate. Now, moving to right tackle and playing in a new system, the Dolphins hope that he can live up to his second-round draft status.

10. LG Austin Jackson

Like Eichenberg, Jackson was a high draft pick that hasn’t lived up to his potential. Consistency at left guard and the zone-blocking scheme should help him. He probably won’t ever look like a first-round guard, but he may be able to salvage his career and make it beyond his rookie contract.

9. WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

The Dolphins brought in Wilson Jr. to be the third wide receiver this offseason and paid him well to fill the role. They’re hoping that he can earn that money in the slot and produce in key situations.

8. QB Tua Tagovailoa

It’s not a great sign when your quarterback is this low on the list. However, with the improvements that the group made this offseason, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise. If he takes steps forward with his new line and weapons, he’ll likely find himself higher next year.

7. RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is expected to lead a trio of veteran running backs that the Dolphins signed this offseason. His 4.7 yards per attempt average in his career should get a bit of a bump in Mike McDaniel’s run-friendly offense.

6. RG Robert Hunt

Hunt was the best part of a struggling offensive line last season. However, he could only do so much. Now, with Eichenberg potentially lining up next to him at right tackle, he’ll still be tasked with being a leader on that side of the line. It would also be nice to see them run some type of eligible play for him, so he can show off that athleticism.

5. C Connor Williams

Miami brought in Williams this offseason on a multi-year deal that everyone assumed would make him the starting left guard for years to come. However, with all of the work he’s seen at center in OTAs and minicamp, that doesn’t feel like the case anymore. He should be able to provide above-average play at the position.

4. TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki was one of the few bright spots on offense last season, as he set new career-highs in both receptions and yards. However, he struggled to find the end zone, scoring only twice the whole year. With more weapons around him, he should be able to capitalize and get across the goal line.

3. WR Jaylen Waddle

In 2021, Waddle set an NFL rookie record for receptions, and he broke the franchise rookie record for yards. There’s no limit for Waddle’s future at this point, but he’ll likely see fewer targets with more weapons in this offense. However, he could still put up 1,000 yards if he starts earning the yards after catch.

2. LT Terron Armstead

Miami targeted Terron Armstead, the top free agent on the market this offseason, and got him to sign a long-term deal. There are questions about his health, but when he’s on the field, he’s one of the best tackles in the game. And, on top of his play, he’s already showing his leadership qualities with an offensive line that needs it.

1. WR Tyreek Hill

Hill made his way into six Pro Bowls in his career and has staked his claim as one of the most dynamic wideouts in the league. Miami paid a premium for the former Kansas City Chief, giving up five picks and a huge contract. Having someone a receiver of Hill’s caliber should open up plenty of things for this offense and Tagovailoa specifically.

