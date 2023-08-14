Ranking the programs that best fit the ACC for conference realignment

Conference realignment has been the talk of college athletics again this summer with the Big Ten adding Oregon and Washington. Hours later, the Pac-12 suffered a few more losses with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah leaving for the Big 12.

There are only four teams left in the Pac-12 with both the Big Ten and Big 12 adding more programs to compete with the SEC.

Then there’s the ACC. The conference has added teams in the past but at this stage, there appears to be some frustrations with revenue sharing as Florida State has expressed interest in leaving. And they aren’t the only ones.

In the past, there was a report of 7 teams that were exploring the option of leaving the conference. If that were to happen, the ACC would be in dangerous waters.

So how about adding? The conference did have talks of adding both Cal and Stanford together. Then there was talk of adding SMU as well to expand the conference even more. While talks have broken down as of now thanks to four programs, the option is still there and it would take one of those programs switching their mind to happen.

With that, here are the top five options that have been discussed now and even in recent memory, ranking them that best fit the conference.

5. Cal

Nov 19, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; An overhead view of the stadium during the third quarter of the game between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As a West Coast program that hasn’t had much success recently in basketball or football, Cal is near the bottom on this list. The ACC has expressed interest in adding Cal and Stanford as they appear to be a target early on but nothing about this really makes sense.

4. Stanford

Oct 17, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Detailed view of the Stanford Cardinal logo at midfield at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another program that has drawn interest from the ACC is Stanford which is one of four remaining teams in the Pac-12. Stanford’s academics are excellent and they have found success in football over the past decade or so. They would be a more intriguing option than Cal or the other remaining Pac-12 programs.

3. SMU

DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 14: Fans sit on the Southern Methodist Mustangs logo before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A program that popped up in talks last week was SMU. After the ACC had talks about Stanford and Cal, the Mustangs were brought into conversations with the option of adding all three. Personally, SMU has more value than the other two in the ‘package’ providing a big market with Dallas and also a solid football program.

1. West Virginia

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the West Virginia Mountaineers helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This one seems like a no-brainer. There have been reports in the past that the ACC would love to add West Virginia if they ever expanded. With talks of adding more programs again here in 2023, the Mountaineers were brought up again in a report by ESPN’s David Hale. West Virginia is the program that makes the most sense geographically but the roadblock for them would be revenue which wouldn’t be more than the Big 12. This would be a tough one to pull off.

Dec 10, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Long Island Sharks in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There haven’t been any reports at all about UConn joining a new conference but they make sense from the standpoint of location. They also have a premier basketball program that would make up for the poor football program. It’s wishful thinking but would be a big add for the conference.

