Ranking Power Five conferences by number of Heisman trophies won

It’s the most coveted individual award in all of American sports, the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman has been around since 1935 and is given annually to the most outstanding college football player in the country — more specifically in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The Big Ten has a long history of guys winning the award, and that has a lot to do with what’s happened with Ohio State and its college football leading seven overall trophies (tied with Notre Dame and Oklahoma).

But where does the Big Ten rank against other conferences? With the recent run of success, you’d expect the SEC to be there, and clearly, there’s been some other great players taking home the bronze statue from other conferences over the course of college football history bliss.

Here’s a rank of the most Heisman Trophies won by each of the Power Five conferences thanks to a graphic from Fox College Football.

No. 5 - ACC

Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of the ACC logo on the field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Heismans Won

7

No. 3 (tie) - Pac-12

Oct 19, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Detailed view of the Pac-12 conference logo on the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Heismans Won

12

No. 3 (tie) - Big 12

Texas, Oklahoma leaving Big 12 Conference, CFB shake-up begins

Oct 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Big 12 logo on the field after the game between the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium. The Bears defeat the Red Raiders 63-35. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Heismans Won

12

No. 2 - SEC

Ohio State football: All-time record vs. the SEC, individual teams

Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; A general view of the SEC logo prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Heismans Won

17

No. 1 - Big Ten

NFL draft 2022: Recapping Big Ten players selected in the first round

Nov 12, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Big Ten logos on yardage markers during warmups prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 48-3. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Number of Heismans Won

18

[listicle id=93671]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire