Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles offensive units ahead of 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is a little over 24 hours away and the Eagles are among the teams set to dictate things with 11 overall picks.

To get a feel for what Philadelphia might do on the offensive side of the ball, we ranked each of the Eagles position groups, starting from the strongest working down to the weakest.

1. Interior Offensive Line

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) receives a snap from center Jason Kelce (62) during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' interior line is without a doubt the current strength of the offense and one of the main reasons Philadelphia had been to the playoffs three straight years. Jason Kelce is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2020 – his fourth; he's been named an All-Pro three times – and he has started every game for the last six seasons. Brandon Brooks returns from a torn Achilles and the all-pro was back at Eagles practice before the 2020 season concluded. Isaac Seumalo is solid at left guard, while Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, and Luke Juriga offer versatility and depth.

2. Running Back

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) leaps for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders returns, but he'll need to shake the injury woes and Philadelphia will need to finally feature the former Penn State star at running back. Jordan Howard returns, and he should find a role as the power back in Nick Sirianni's system, while the reliable Boston Scott returns to the hybrid role.

3. Tight End

Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Seahawks Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Seahawks won 23-17.
Jl Eagles 113020 07

This group would likely be number two on the list, but Zach Ertz's uncertain future drops the tight end group to No. 3 despite the record-setting pass-catcher from Stanford still being on the roster. Philadelphia moved former Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson to tight end, hoping that he can make the transition to a new position.

4. Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (2) in action against Washington Football Team during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Jalen Hurts is the starter, while Joe Flacco was brought in to play the role of mentor and competitor.

5. Tackle

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Lane Johnson and his surgically repaired ankle are healthy, while Jordan Mailata flourished during his first season of full-time action. Andre Dillard returns with a wealth of potential, and Jack Driscoll proved himself as a worthy contributor as well.

6. Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) with the name 'Breonna Taylor' seen on their helmets during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The biggest need and weakness on the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles wide receiving corps lacks star power or a game-changing playmaker on the outside. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has less than 14 catches over his first two seasons, while Jalen Reagor struggled as a rookie while Justin Jefferson dominated the league as a Viking. Travis Fulgham showed breakout potential, but he also displayed why he's been cut four times.

