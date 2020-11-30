Ranking the Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft needs

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed towards a rebuild and they’ve reached a critical juncture with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz’s mega-extension kicking in and the organization unsure of his future.

The Eagles have pressing needs and with salary cap issues looming, the franchise will need to rebuild through the draft.

Howie Roseman has struggled as a talent evaluator and the Eagles struggles stem from the lack of star power that the general manager has failed to bring into the organization.

With the Eagles set to face the Seahawks on Monday night, here’s a ranking of Philadelphia’s 2021 NFL Draft needs.

CB

7. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Linebacker should be the No. 1 spot, but if Howie Roseman is making the pick, the Eagles aren't likely to select a linebacker in the top-10 or the top-20 for that matter. Darius Slay has been a welcomed addition, but he'll 30 when the 2021 NFL season starts, and the Eagles struggle to contain opposing wide receivers that he can't cover. With the Eagles needing an upgrade over Avonte Maddox, names like Patrick Surtain II, Shaun Wade, and Caleb Farley are names to watch.

LB

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) tackles Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker is the No. 1 need for the Eagles defense, but with Alex Singleton's emergence and T.J. Edward's continued development, Howie Roseman could look elsewhere early on. If the Eagles choose to go linebacker in the draft, names like Micah Parson's, Dylan Moses, Joseph Ossai, Nick Bolton, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are names to watch.

OL

6. Wyatt Davis, Guard, Ohio State

The Eagles went from having one of the NFL's top offensive lines to a team looking to rebuild up front. The young corp is solid, but Nat Herbig, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, and Matt Pryor are screaming perennial Pro Bowlers at this moment. Jason Peters will likely move on, while Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson are getting older and could be cap casualties.

Safety

Rodney McLeod is a really good safety, but he's not a game-changer, and he'll be a year older in 2021. K'Von Wallace was the fourth-round, but we haven't seen enough to warrant him a future starter or star at the position. Guys like Andre Sisco, Trevon Moehrig, and Jevon Holland could be names to watch.

WR

The Eagles added Jalen Reagor in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and then doubled back in the sixth round, snagging John Hightower and Quez Watkins. Even with the young additions, the Eagles will need additions at wide receiver and with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside struggling, Philadelphia could look to add another top-flight weapon early on. Names like Jamarr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Rashod Bateman could fix the Eagles issues on the outside.

DT

Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Bama1119

Fletcher Cox isn't getting any young, while Malik Jackson and Javon Hargrave are talented but expensive players at the defensive tackle position. The Eagles could look to players like Christian Barmore or Tyler Shelvin for relief.