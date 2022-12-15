Ranking Patriots final four regular season games by level of difficulty

There are only four games left in the regular season, and every one of them will feel like a playoff meeting for the New England Patriots from here on out.

The team is hanging by a thread in a bad AFC division with the No. 7 seed in the playoff picture. As of right now, they’re in control of their own fate, but their situation could be helped if the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets completely fall off a cliff. That would allow for at least some breathing room for the murderer’s row slate of opponents ahead.

The Patriots will finish the season out with an even split of two games on the road and two at Gillette Stadium. We’re far enough into the year to accept what we’re seeing is what we’re going to get the rest of the way from this Patriots team.

They’re going to play it completely safe offensively with their makeshift offensive line and underwhelming receiving corps. The main goal will be leaning on the defense to continue to make the sort of game-breaking plays we saw from safety Kyle Dugger an linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Monday night.

Will it be enough to win out or even three of the next four games? You won’t have to wait long to find out. One thing is certain: Nothing will come easy for this Patriots team.

Let’s rank the rest of the team’s schedule by level of difficulty.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Don’t mistake the Raiders as a pushover opponent for the Patriots.

They’ve been in some tough games this season, but in many of them, they’ve simply failed to close the deal. The team is still loaded with talent, and their head coach, Josh McDaniels, knows the Patriots’ organization inside and out.

When these two teams last met, it was in a preseason game where the Raiders and former Patriot Jarrett Stidham carved Bill Belichick’s defense like a Christmas ham. If quarterback Mac Jones faced pressure against the Cardinals, he’s going to continue to see it in this matchup against the Raiders as well.

Throw in the fact that the Patriots are currently dealing with a slew of injuries ahead of the game and it’s easy to see why there are legitimate concerns for this meeting.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have built a legitimate Super Bowl contender, brick by brick, and given one of the more brilliant up-and-coming coaching talents, Mike McDaniel, the keys to captain the ship.

No team resembles a video game offense as much as the Dolphins this season with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lined up at receiver. They are basically playing with two No. 1 wideouts with a much-improved Tua Tagovailoa under center throwing them the ball.

That offense gave the Patriots problems when they faced them in the season-opener, and they’d probably give them even more problems today.

Here’s to hoping the Patriots keep the waddling to a minimum in the rematch.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Despite being the defending AFC champions, the Bengals have flown under the radar throughout the season. Yet, here we are in the final stretch, and they’re sitting at 9-4 and on a five-game winning streak.

The most dangerous teams in the league are always the ones that get hot late in the season. That used to be the Patriots, but things have clearly changed in recent years.

The Bengals have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game with a bevy of receiving talent. Watching Joe Burrow’s receiving weapons must feel like window shopping for Mac Jones.

1. Buffalo Bills

This is the nightmare matchup for the Patriots that never seems to end.

The Bills owned New England in the last three head-to-head meetings, and it hasn’t even been close. They rolled into Gillette Stadium, kicked their feet up on the table and took over in Week 12.

The Patriots defense kept the game within reach by holding Josh Allen and the explosive Bills offense to only seven points in the second half. But none of that matters if the Patriots offense can’t get on the scoreboard. It was a sputtering effort that leaves little hope things will get any better at Buffalo.

There’s always the possibility that the Kansas City Chiefs lose a game, and the Bills decide to rest their starters against the Patriots considering this game will be the regular season finale. That might be the only hope for New England at this point.

