Ranking the Patriots’ 8 most important players of 2021

After a productive offseason and an undefeated preseason, the Patriots are entering the 2021 regular season with a lot of potential.

In Bill Belichick’s 22nd season as New England’s head coach, he has a new quarterback, the second in as many seasons, and spent the most money he ever has in free agency.

Those two factors alone are enough to bring some expectations and feelings of hope for a team that finished last year with their worst record since Belichick’s first season.

However, if the Patriots are to have a successful season, these players will have to step up and play some of their best football.

8. DB Jalen Mills

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England brought in Mills this offseason from Philadelphia on a four-year deal worth $24 million. His ability to play both cornerback and safety made him an intriguing option for Belichick. This season, Mills will likely see more reps at cornerback with Stephon Gilmore out for at least six weeks. In the preseason, his performance as the outside corner wasn't exactly fluid, so he will have to step up and hold his own against the second matchup if that's what he's asked to do.

7. WR Nelson Agholor

AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

Agholor was another veteran signed this offseason to improve an unimpressive group of receivers. In 2020, his lone season with Las Vegas, the wideout put up the best season of his career, totaling 896 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions. Despite the Patriots also adding Kendrick Bourne in free agency, Agholor may be the most important receiver this year due to his skillset providing such a big need for the team.

6. LB Dont'a Hightower

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

New England's linebacking corps was completely revamped this offseason. In 2020, the group consisted mainly of Ja'Whaun Bentley and safety Adrian Phillips playing out of position. Now, with Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy back in the mix, the group should be much improved. However, the most important aspect is the return of Dont'a Hightower. The defensive captain opted out of last season, and it was evident how much he was missed. His return will hopefully bring a lot of knowledge and leadership back to a group that certainly could've used it.

5. TE Hunter Henry

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Possibly the biggest acquisition of the last few months was the signing that brought in the former Chargers tight end. Henry has produced when he's been on the field and was the top option at his position on the market. The Patriots have had the lowest tight end production over the last two years, so bringing in Henry, as well as Jonnu Smith, has a chance to change the offense. While Smith may be the more dynamic of the duo, Henry provides the ideal traits to be a rookie quarterback's best friend. If he can stay on the field, he could be the most pivotal target in Josh McDaniels' offense.

4. LT Isaiah Wynn

Isaiah Wynn

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Protecting the blindside of the quarterback may be the most important job on the offense. It could be the difference between making the playoffs or picking in the top five of the draft. Wynn is in the fourth season of his rookie deal and has yet to really stay healthy to put together a great stretch. He has the ability when he's out there, but he just needs to be out there.

3. CB J.C. Jackson

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

There's no Gilmore for the first six weeks due to the cornerback being left on PUP. That means top assignments will fall into the hands of Jackson. The former undrafted free agent has played his way into starting reps the last two seasons and has even garnered the respect of peers on this year's NFL Top 100. In these first six weeks, the Patriots will see Mike Evans/Chris Godwin, Brandin Cooks, and Ceedee Lamb/Amari Cooper, so Jackson better be ready for tests early on.

2. RB Damien Harris

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

If you look at the way New England's offense is constructed, it's clear that they would like to run the ball a fair amount in 2021. Harris is built to do just that. Belichick traded away Sony Michel who was expected to take some of the load off of Harris' back and now that role likely falls to rookie back Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris can break tackles and break ankles, so, like Wynn, if he can stay on the field, he could have a monster season.

1. QB Mac Jones

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's pretty obvious who the top spot was going to. Jones was named the starter on cutdown day when Cam Newton was released along with Brian Hoyer (who eventually signed to the practice squad). The most important player on any team is the quarterback, and, this year, all hopes rest on the shoulders of a rookie who just won a National Championship.

1

1