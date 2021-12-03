Ranking Packers’ injured All-Pros hoping to return in 2021

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to return three All-Pros between now and the end of the season. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, cornerback Jaire Alexander, and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith have been on injured reserve for most of 2021, but there is still hope that all three could return to the field at some point.

Bakhtiari could be the closest after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee. Last season, the Packers’ All-Pro left tackle tore his ACL in practice just before Week 17. Ten months removed from his initial surgery, Bakhtiari returned to the practice field in October but is now being held out to give him more time to fully heal.

“We’ll see where he’s at after the bye,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “We’re hopeful that he will be able to come back this year at some point.”

Meanwhile, Alexander and Smith appear to be making progress from injuries suffered during the season. Alexander injured his shoulder in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. There was concern that Green Bay’s top corner could be lost for the season, but he was recently spotted at practice without a sling.

Smith has been dealing with a back issue dating back to this summer. He tried to play through the injury in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints but was not the same player. Smith was subsequently placed on IR and eventually underwent back surgery. He returned to the Packers in late October stating “I feel like a new man.”

We are still unsure when any of Green Bay’s injured All-Pros will return to practice. If and when they do, it will surely provide a nice boost to a team that has weathered the storm to secure a 9-3 record entering the bye week.

Assuming all three can return before the end of the season, let’s rank the trio that has combined for seven All-Pro selections in terms of importance.

1. LT David Bakhtiari

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

The Packers have managed to get by without their five-time All-Pro left tackle. Elgton Jenkins filled in at the start of the season and played at a high level before suffering an ankle injury that forced him out for three games. Jenkins returned only to suffer an ACL tear in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Luckily, the Packers have had the luxury of leaning on their third option in Yosh Nijman. Nijman has done a solid job when replacing Jenkins, but as an undrafted free agent, he pales in comparison to a player of Bakhtiari’s pedigree. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed one sack and nine pressures in 12 starts last season, while Nijman has allowed two sacks and 10 pressures in four starts in 2021. The sooner Bakhtiari returns to the lineup, the sooner this Green Bay offense can reach its full potential.

2. CB Jaire Alexander

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Eric Stokes has grown a lot throughout his rookie season. His speed certainly jumps off the screen, and he is not backing down when tasked with covering a top wide receiver. While Stokes’ athleticism and mindset compare favorably to Alexander’s, his footwork and technique need more time to develop. Alexander is a true difference-maker for this Packers defense and is arguably the best cover corner in the NFL. PFF named Alexander their no.1 corner in 2020 after opposing quarterbacks completed just 40.6% of their passes thrown in his direction. If Alexander can play again this season, it will be interesting to see how Green Bay manages Stokes and Alexander, along with Rasul Douglas, who has emerged into a true playmaker. The Packers could have one of the best secondaries in the league when healthy.

3. OLB Za'Darius Smith

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay certainly misses their top edge rusher, but his absence hasn’t been felt as much as Bakhtiari and Alexander. Much of that is due to the play of their other edge rushers, especially Rashan Gary. Many have been waiting for Gary to break out, and it finally happened in year three. Gary is tied for seventh in QB pressures and already has a new career-high of 6.5 sacks. The former 12th overall pick has come on strong without Smith in the lineup, but it would be intriguing to see this pass rush in full force. Smith’s 2019 campaign was one of the best years any edge rusher has had in Packers’ history. He wasn’t as effective in 2020 but still played at a Pro-Bowl level.

