Ranking Packers’ draft picks by instant impact potential

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A year after building for the future, the Green Bay Packers used the 2021 draft to fill in obvious cracks in an otherwise talented roster. While the Packers got little out of their 2020 draft class, this year’s nine-player group could have a real impact on how the 2021 season plays out in Green Bay.

Here’s a quick ranking of the Packers’ draft picks by instant impact potential:

1. OL Josh Myers: He’ll be given every opportunity to win a starting job at center or guard. It’s hard to imagine any rookie in the team’s class providing more impact than a Day 1 starting offensive lineman, especially if that rookie is replacing an All-Pro. Myers could play 60 or more snaps a game – potentially at a pivotal spot along the offensive line – if he’s a starter.

2. WR Amari Rodgers: He could provide immediate impact on offense and special teams. Expect playcaller Matt LaFleur to give Rodgers plenty of manufactured touches, especially early on as he’s learning the new scheme. Keep in mind, Tyler Ervin was consistently playing over 20 snaps a game in the gadget role to start 2020. Also, Rodgers will likely go into camp as the favorite to be the punt and kick returner.

3. CB Eric Stokes: Kevin King is back, significantly lessening the chance that Stokes is an immediate starter. Then again, King has a well-documented injury history, and nothing about his play last season – or contract in 2021 – suggests he’s a lock to start all year. Stokes is talented and the Packers will want him on the field sooner rather than later.

4. CB Shemar Jean-Charles: The darkhorse of the Day 3 picks. Could he challenge Chandon Sullivan for snaps in the slot? He’s so instinctive and competitive in coverage. This will be a battle to watch during the summer, even if Sullivan is the favorite.

5. OL Royce Newman: He might need some time to develop at right tackle, but his experience starting at guard and tackle provides attractive versatility. With some depth along the offensive line stripped away this offseason, Newman could end up being an important backup in 2021.

6. DL Tedarrell Slaton: He has the right body type for playing a space-eating role along the defensive line. However, the Packers are bringing back their top four defensive linemen from last year and snaps might be limited for a first-year player.

7. RB Kylin Hill: If he makes the team, he’ll be stuck behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and relegated to third running back duties, but injuries happen all the time at running back, and Hill could be an option to return kicks.

8. LB Isaiah McDuffie: The Packers aren’t necessarily dripping in quality inside linebackers, but McDuffie is still probably a long shot for playing time on defense as a rookie. He’ll have to make his mark as a core special teams player.

9. OL Cole Van Lanen: He was the third of three offensive linemen drafted. And keep in mind, three offensive linemen were drafted last year, too. Van Lanen looks like a typical Packers offensive lineman, but he’ll probably need time to transition to guard.

List

Finding one big thing to love about each of the Packers' 9 draft picks in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • LB Joe Giles-Harris among 4 released by Jags

    The Jags had to get their roster back to the offseason minimum after the draft and decided to release four players.

  • Packers projected to get fourth- and sixth-round compensatory picks in 2022

    The Packers will get two compensatory picks, and one (for Corey Linsley) could still be upgraded to a third.

  • Eric Fisher visiting Colts

    The Colts saw left tackle Anthony Castonzo retire this offseason. They signed Sam Tevi as a free agent, and owner Jim Irsay said last week the team is confident “Tevi can do a solid job at left tackle.” The Colts’ actions, though, speak louder. They will have free agent left tackle Eric Fisher visit later [more]

  • How one of Syracuse's most popular teams took a stand against domestic violence

    When their coach planned to reinstate a player accused of a domestic violence incident, the team was ready to walk out.

  • Terry Bradshaw has more things to say about Aaron Rodgers

    Terry Bradshaw was trending on Twitter today. Fortunately, it wasn’t because he’d finally done what he’d supposedly done in 2007. Bradshaw continued his assault against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s show. Among other things, Bradshaw said Rodgers “has probably the worst footwork I’ve ever seen for a starting quarterback.” Frankly, [more]

  • Brett Favre weighs in on Aaron Rodgers rift with Packers

    At long last, the star of the original rift between a Hall of Fame quarterback and the Green Bay Packers has weighed in on the upcoming sequel.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply: Full schedule, how it works

    The Triple Truck Challenge Presented by Womply is back for a third season and it all kicks off this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Now in its third season, “The Trip” consists of three consecutive NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, beginning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), […]

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • Pro Invitational Series race to feature Next Gen car, Jesse Iwuji, winner of fan vote

    Before NASCAR Cup Series stars honor racing history for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway, they‘ll look toward the future in Wednesday night‘s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race by competing virtually in the NASCAR Next Gen car (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Drivers and fans will get a first look at NASCAR‘s new car, which will […]

  • Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

    Matt Rhule explains why Panthers passed on Justin Fields

  • Report: Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill retiring after signing with Lions

    Longtime Saints tight end Josh Hill followed his position coach Dan Campbell to the Lions, but chose to retire before the 2021 season.

  • PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates punishment for any player joining rival tour, say sources

    PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with players on Tuesday and was firm in his message regarding a rival tour.

  • Detroit Lions' selection of Alim McNeill caused friction in Philadelphia Eagles' draft room

    The Eagles traded down from No. 70 to 73 for a sixth-round pick, and missed out on North Carolina State's Alim McNeill, chosen by the Detroit Lions.

  • Aaron Rodgers tips his hand on Packers drama — with an assist from Davante Adams

    While declining to divulge his thoughts on his reported trade request, Rodgers is playing the cryptic social media game.

  • Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

    Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

  • Warriors playoff scenarios: Breaking down Golden State’s playoff picture

    With seven games left in the regular season, here's a look at the current playoff picture for the Warriors.

  • Packers had two of Lance Zierlein’s favorite draft picks

    Amari Rodgers in the third round and Shemar Jean-Charles were two of Lance Zierlein's favorite 2021 draft picks.