Ranking the Pac-12 after Week 2

We present to you our Pac-12 rankings after Week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

Rankings need to be done properly. Better to have no rankings at all until November, so that we can just evaluate teams for two months and then — when the bodies of work come into focus, and we see who’s really good and who’s actually not so good — we can make proper assessments of teams.

I would much rather have college football analysts not rank teams until November than trying to rank them each week. You can see how the value of a ranking changes very quickly. Notre Dame is top a top-10 team, but when Ohio State beat the Fighting Irish, that was perceived as a top-10-quality win. Ohio State should therefore not be ranked in the top five.

These are not projections for the end of the season. These are reflections of what teams have done right now. We proceed in that vein with Pac-12 rankings for the new week:

COLORADO

Sep 10, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

This ship is sinking quickly for Karl Dorrell.

STANFORD

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football during the first quarter against the USC Trojans at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford not being very good reduces the value of the USC win in a strict rankings-based sense. Obviously a road Pac-12 win on The Farm is of great value to USC in a program-building, season-building sense.

ARIZONA STATE

Sep 10, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) hits Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Emory Jones (5) during a game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 34-17. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Devils got clobbered by Oklahoma State on a night when OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders was typically erratic and sloppy. Imagine what would have happened if Sanders could ever play high-level football.

OREGON

The Oregon Ducks take the field to host Eastern Washington Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Beating an FCS team by 80 million points doesn’t move the needle for Oregon.

ARIZONA

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) runs the ball during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We drop Arizona below 1-1 Utah — even though Utah does not have a win as good as Arizona’s win at San Diego State — because the U of A got blown out on the scoreboard. Yes, the game was closer than the final score, but Jayden de Laura was absolutely awful. This should have been a one-score game, but it wasn’t. That’s what pushes the Wildcats below Utah. It’s a debatable call, however.

UTAH

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Beating an FCS team by 90 million points doesn’t mean much, but as we noted, Arizona’s really bad performance against Mississippi State drops the Cats below the Utes. Now we move to the six Pac-12 teams which have not lost a game.

CAL

Sep 10, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Isaiah Young (41) celebrates with linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (10) and cornerback Collin Gamble (21) after intercepting a pass to end the game against the UNLV Rebels at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Is Utah a better team than Cal? Is Oregon a better team than Cal? Is Arizona a better team than Cal? Is Arizona State a better team than Cal? Yes … but through two games, teams with one loss should be ranked behind teams with no losses, unless their one win is spectacular. None of the one-loss teams in the Pac-12 have a moderately strong win except for Arizona, and the Wildcats got blown out in their one loss.

When we get to Week 6 or 7, and games accumulate, we can move a one-loss team higher in the standings if an unbeaten team’s resume is notably weaker. Through two weeks? It seems premature. Again: We’re not evaluating based on projections, but on what teams have accomplished. Oregon and Utah have accomplished a win over an FCS team. Cal has objectively done more than that after beating UNLV.

Of course we expect Cal to sink to No. 11 in the conference (ahead of only Colorado) as the season moves along. For now, though, a weak 2-0 is still better than Oregon and Utah, purely in terms of resume.

UCLA

Sep 10, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back TJ Harden (25) scores a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Basically the same as Cal, only with more decisive wins.

WASHINGTON

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) runs the ball during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State, whom Washington pounded in Week 1, gave Oklahoma a tough game for two and a half quarters. That’s notable. Washington does seem to be better than preseason expectations. We get a true test next: Michigan State comes to Seattle.

USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) reacts during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans might be a top-10 team in national polls, but that means nothing. They haven’t done anything yet. That’s not a criticism of them, merely a reflection of how mediocre Stanford is, and of the fact that the big games lie ahead.

Bottom line: If USC beats Fresno State and Oregon State in the next two weeks, the Trojans WILL be ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12, and their season will be on course. Win those games, move up in the rankings. It’s that simple.

WASHINGTON STATE

Washington State Cougars defensive lineman Amir Mujahid (48) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Camp Randall in Madison, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

What a win in Wisconsin. That could, in some eyes, vault WSU to number one in the Pac-12, but the other win was a narrow victory over Idaho. Oregon State has beaten two decent teams, Boise State and Fresno State. That’s a a better two-game resume for now. We’ll see what Wisconsin does in the next two months. The value of that win could improve for Wazzu.

OREGON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State winning at Wisconsin might be the best Pac-12 single-game win of the season thus far, but Oregon State has the best pair of wins.

