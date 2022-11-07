Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 10 according to PFF

Well, this is an interesting development.

Before the season began, and rightly so, it was assumed that after all was said and done, USC’s Caleb Williams would eventually make his way to the top of the PFF quarterback rankings.

The Trojan signal-caller has been the No. 1 rated QB for a few weeks now, but a surprising candidate is closing in. Most people thought Bo Nix would be good, but no one thought he would be this good.

If Nix is able to play up to his previous level in the next three games, it wouldn’t be such a shock to see the Oregon Duck be the best quarterback in the Pac-12 in 2022.

As for the rest of the field, there wasn’t a lot of movement in the rankings.

JT Strout - Colorado

Pass: 53.5

Run: 32.8

Overall: 49.4

Last week: This was one of Shrout’s best performances and still, it wasn’t all that good. He did go 17-of-34 for 247 yards and a touchdown. But Shrout was picked off twice by former teammate Christian Gonzalez.

What’s next? Shrout gets to go against a suddenly suspect USC defense. Unfortunately for the Buffaloes, the Trojans’ defense isn’t suspect enough.

Ben Gulbranson - Oregon State

Pass: 59.5

Run: 41.9

Overall: 57.1

Last week: Hampered by a blistering wind, Gulbranson had a difficult time throwing the ball inside Husky Stadium. He was 12-of-19 for just 89 yards.

What’s next? The weather should be a bit better as the Beavers host California. Oregon State might have the services of Chance Nolan once again, but time will tell.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Pass: 65.5

Run: 74.4

Overall: 69.8

Last week: The Washington State quarterback needed this in the worst way. Ward was 16-of-32 for 176 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the 52-14 win at Stanford.

What’s next? The Cougars go back home to face the porous defense of Arizona State.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Pass: 75.3

Run: 46.5

Overall: 73.2

Last week: Stanford’s downfall continues, but it’s not all on McKee’s performance. The Cardinal have deeper troubles than their quarterback. In the loss to Arizona State, McKee was 23-of-40 for 236 yards, no touchdowns, but no interceptions either.

What’s next? Their bowl hopes might go out the window this week as the Cardinal travel to Utah.

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

Pass: 72.0

Run: 73.5

Overall: 76.0

Last week: In the 45-20 loss at Utah, de Laura was just 10-of-20 passing for 159 yards and was sacked three times. He did rush for 44 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? Another team whose bowl hopes might go bye-bye as the Wildcats go to Pasadena to play UCLA.

Jack Plummer - California

Pass: 73.3

Run: 74.7

Overall: 76.6

Last week: Plummer and the Golden Bears did their best to shock the world before falling at USC 41-35. He had his best game going 35-of-48 for 406 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

What’s next? California will tey to keep its bowl hopes alive with a trip to Corvallis to face the Beavers.

Dorian-Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Pass: 71.8

Run: 73.8

Overall: 76.8

Last week: DTR destroyed the Arizona State defense more with his legs than with his arm. He was just 13-of-20 for169 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. But the Bruins quarterback ran for 120 yards and two more scores in the big 50-36 win in Tempe.

What’s next? UCLA gets to host Arizona where Dorian Thompson-Robinson gets to clown yet another defense from the desert.

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State

Pass: 76.2

Run: 63.5

Overall: 76.9

Last week: Here is where the rankings get tricky. No one believes Trenton Bourguet of ASU is a better quarterback than DTR. But he has played well and enough to be in the rankings. Keep in mind that he has played in just four games and with the uncertainty of Emory Jones’ concussion issues, Bourguet might very well be the Sun Devils’ QB the rest of the way.

In the loss to UCLA, Bourguet was 38-of-49 for 349 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

What’s next? The Sun Devils go to the Palouse and take on Washington State.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Pass: 82.5

Run: 54.5

Overall: 82.4

Last week: Penix didn’t have as tough of a time as his counterpart did with the wind in the 24-21 win over the Beavers. He was 30-of-52 for 298 yards and a touchdown. But he also throw a Pick-6 right before halftime that didn’t exactly help his cause.

What’s next? Welcome to Autzen Stadium.

Cameron Rising - Utah

Pass: 82.4

Run: 77.3

Overall: 87.3

Last week: Rising is still easing his way back from an injury and in the 45-20 win over Arizona, was 13-of-25 for 151 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? Lucky for Rising, he’ll get an opportunity to continue to ease back into the swing of things with a bad Stanford team on the horizon. Then come the Ducks.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Pass: 78.3

Run: 87.8

Overall: 89.5

Last week: It would have been understandable if Nix has taken a little time off given the fact Oregon was at Colorado. Instead, he found new ways of scoring. Overall, Nix was 20-of-24 for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores and even caught a touchdown.

What’s next? Washington. No need to say anymore.

Caleb Williams - USC

Pass: 87.7

Run: 78.8

Overall: 90.8

Last week: Williams was 26-of-41 for 360 yards and four touchdowns in the closer-than-it-should-have-been victory over the Bears. He also rushed for a score as well.

What’s next? The Trojans get to have some fun as they host Colorado on Friday night.

