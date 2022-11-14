Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 11 according to PFF

It was chaos in the Pac-12 last week with several upsets and that set off a chain of events concerning the polls, the College Football Playoffs, and bowl projections.

It also changed some of the PFF.com quarterback ratings. With just two weeks left in the regular season, we have another change at the top of the Pac-12 ratings.

It seems as if the Top 3 quarterbacks in the conference are playing musical chairs with the No. 1 spot. We also have quarterbacks in the desert coming back from injury and pulling off major upsets.

There’s still a lot of time for more chaos, but for now, here are the QB ratings for the Conference of Champions through Week 11 of the college football season.

JT Shrout - Colorado

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 50.7

Run: 40.8

Overall: 47.5

Last week: Shrout had a tough Friday night in Los Angeles as the Buffaloes dropped to 1-9 with a 55-17 loss to USC. Shrout was 11-of-21 for 124 yards and an interception.

What’s next? Another harsh road game for Colorado as they go to Seattle to face No. 15 Washington.

Ben Gulbranson - Oregon State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 61.0

Run: 48.0

Overall: 59.5

Last week: Oregon State improved to 7-3 with an easy 38-10 win over California. Gulbranson’s rating might not be much, but he’s winning and that’s all that matters. The Beavers are 4-1 since he took over for an injured Chance Nolan. Gulbranson was 15-of-23 for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next? The Beavers go back on the road to face Arizona State.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 61.4

Run: 71.8

Overall: 65.2

Last week: Ward’s roller-coaster season keeps going and he’s on a big upswing. Washington State defeated Arizona State 28-18. Ward went 22-of-37 for 219 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? WSU goes for three straight wins as they go to Tucson and play Arizona.

Emory Jones - Arizona State

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 68.0

Run: 63.5

Story continues

Overall: 69.4

Last week: Finding themselves down 28-0 at halftime, the Sun Devils attempted to rally only to come up just short before losing 28-18. Jones went 15-of-23 for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s next? The Sun Devils go back home to play Oregon State.

Jack Plummer - California

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 71.3

Run: 76.4

Overall: 74.5

Last week: California didn’t have much fun in Corvallis with a 38-10 loss to OSU. After the loss, offensive coordinator and former Duck quarterback Bill Musgrave was let go. Plummer went 22-of-34 for 147 yards and an interception.

What’s next? The Big Game. California hosts Stanford in a contest between two unusually struggling teams.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 75.6

Run: 53.0

Overall: 74.8

Last week: It was a low point for the Cardinal with a 42-7 loss at Utah. McKee went 11-of-23 for 155 yards and he was sacked seven times.

What’s next? The Big Game with California. A win over the Bears will help the spirits of the Cardinal in a rough 2022.

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 71.8

Run: 73.7

Overall: 75.6

Last week: No one saw this coming. Arizona stunned UCLA 34-28 in the Rose Bowl. Jayden de Laura played the game of his life going 22-of-28 for 318 yards and two touchdowns, including a late score to take the lead and eventually the win.

What’s next? Arizona gets to prove the upset over the Bruins wasn’t a fluke. They still have a chance to go to a bowl game at 4-6, but they have to defeat Washington State this week and then Arizona State next week. Two games that are very winnable. If the Wildcats go to a bowl, Jedd Fisch could be considered for Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 72.2

Run: 72.0

Overall: 76.8

Last week: Again, no one saw this coming. The Bruins were perhaps looking forward to the USC game and didn’t prepare enough for Arizona and they paid the price. DTR went 26-of-39 for 245 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? UCLA goes to the Coliseum to play USC in one of the biggest games in that rivalry in quite some time.

Cameron Rising - Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 79.2

Run: 78.9

Overall: 84.9

Last week: Rising showed he was 100 percent healthy in a 42-7 win over Stanford. He went 20-of-33 for 219 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

What’s next? Pac-12 fans have been looking forward to this game all year as the Utes come to Eugene to face the Ducks.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Pass: 86.8

Run: 55.6

Overall: 86.6

Last week: Penix played the best game of his career just when the Huskies needed him to in the 37-34 win at Oregon. He was 26-of-35 for 408 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

What’s next? Washington goes back home to Husky Stadium and face Colorado.

Caleb Williams - USC

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 85.1

Run: 75.9

Overall: 89.7

Last week: Williams was 16-of-24 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the 55-17 rout over Colorado. USC didn’t need Williams to be Superman. He was more like Clark Kent here. But in the next game, that cape better be ready because …

What’s next? USC hosts UCLA in a huge game in this particular rivalry. The winner has an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pass: 80.9

Run: 85.7

Overall: 90.2

Last week: Nix did everything he could, but it just wasn’t enough in Oregon’s loss to the Huskies. He went 19-of-28 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. But Nix did go down with an apparent knee injury late in the game before coming back for one last drive. His status for this week in unknown at this time.

What’s next? For the Ducks’ sake, they hope Nix can play this week as the Utes come to Autzen Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire