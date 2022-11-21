Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 12 according to PFF

There’s just one more week in the 2022 college football regular season and once again, we have a new leader in the Pac-12 quarterback ratings.

After leading the ratings for a week, Oregon’s Bo Nix rating suffered a bit, but his ankle is suffering more. There’s no PFF rating or analytic when it comes to pure guts and determination, however. If so, Nix wins it by a landslide.

Nix’s lack of running ability because of that ankle lowered his rating and the beneficiary was USC’s Caleb Williams, who managed to lead the Trojans to a huge win against the Bruins in the Rose Bowl. That victory sent USC into the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

Here are the ratings, according to PFF.com.

JT Shrout - Colorado

Pass: 48.5

Run: 42.0

Overall: 45.9

Last week: Colorado’s 2022 nightmare is just about over. The Buffaloes were crushed 54-7 in Seattle and JT Shrout had a tough time of it. He was just 6-of-18 for 120 yards and their only touchdown.

What’s next? The season will thankfully end in Boulder, but not before one more game against Utah.

Ben Gulbranson - Oregon State

Pass: 64.1

Run: 50.6

Overall: 62.4

Last week: For some reason, the analytics are not a fan of the Beaver quarterback. But opposing defenses are also not a fan because all this guy does is win. Against Arizona State in the 31-7 victory, Gulbranson went 15-of-22 for 188 yards and one touchdown.

What’s next? We all know what’s next.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Pass: 59.9

Run: 71.8

Overall: 63.9

Last week: The transfer from Incarnate Word started out so well, but his rating has dropped and dropped. But the Cougars have won three straight and are looking to go 8-4 for the season. In the 31-20 win at Arizona, Ward was 25-of-36 for 193 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Cougs in rushing with 59 yards and another score.

What’s next? The Cougars host the Apple Cup and the Dawgs.

Trenton Bourguet - Arizona State

Pass: 70.4

Run: 65.9

Overall: 71.5

Last week: The Beavers baffled Bourguet all afternoon long. He did go 20-of-32 for just 122 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

What’s next? The Sun Devils go to Tucson for The Duel in the Desert.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Pass: 65.0

Run: 75.8

Overall: 72.6

Last week: Unfortunately for DTR, his arm couldn’t cash the checks his mouth was writing. He said he would put up 60 points on the USC defense, but three interceptions definitely hurt that cause. Despite those miscues, the Bruins nearly won before falling 48-45 to the Trojans. DTR was 23-of-38 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. But a pick near midfield on UCLA’s potential game-winning drive ended all hopes for an upset.

What’s next? The Bruins could still have a 10-win season, but they need to go to Berkeley first and beat the Bears.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Pass: 74.1

Run: 53.0

Overall: 73.7

Last week: It was a good first half and it looked like Stanford was going to win The Big Game over Cal. But the Cardinal offense stalled and the Bears took advantage to win 27-20. McKee was 29-of-45 for 271 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

What’s next? Stanford hosts BYU in the season finale.

Jayden de Laura - Arizona

Pass: 70.8

Run: 70.5

Overall: 73.8

Last week: Jayden de Laura’s reunion with his former team didn’t go as planned as Arizona went down 31-20. De Laura was 28-of-46 for 357 yards and a touchdown. But he threw four big interceptions.

What’s next? The Wildcats host the Sun Devils on Friday.

Jack Plummer - California

Pass: 72.3

Run: 76.0

Overall: 75.8

Last week: Cal came up with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and defeated Stanford 27-20 in The Big Game. Plummer was 23-of-43-for 280 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? California’s season ends after they host UCLA on Friday.

Cameron Rising - Utah

Pass: 72.6

Run: 79.2

Overall: 79.2

Last week: Rising’s trip to Autzen Stadium wasn’t a fun one. Against a previously maligned Oregon defense, Rising was 21-of-38 for 180 yards, but no interceptions and three interceptions.

What’s next: Utah goes to Boulder to get well with a 10-win season still in the realm of possibility.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Pass: 87.6

Run: 53.4

Overall: 87.2

Last week: After upsetting Oregon, Washington was rewarded with a home game against lowly Colorado where the Huskies won 54-7. Penix was 19-of-31 for 229 yards and a touchdown.

What’s next? Washington goes to the Palouse for a late-night kickoff in the Apple Cup.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Pass: 78.1

Run: 84.8

Overall: 87.4

Last week: Nix was hampered with a bum ankle, but still managed to do enough to get the 20-17 win over Utah. Analytics didn’t care, however. Nix was still 25-of-37 for 280 yards and a touchdown. But he did throw an interception and because of that injury, Nix didn’t run, which hurt the rating.

What’s next? We all know what’s next. Oregon goes 40 miles north to take on the Beavers with a Pac-12 title game on the line.

Caleb Williams - USC

Pass: 87.7

Run: 76.6

Overall: 90.6

Last week: In the biggest of the year, so far, Williams came through for the Trojans. He was 32-of-42 for 480 yards and two touchdowns in the 48-45 win over UCLA. The win clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game in Vegas.

What’s next? USC tries to keep its playoff hopes alive as they host Notre Dame.

