Ranking the Pac-12 QBs through Week 3: OSU’s Chance Nolan takes a big leap

The Pac-12 quarterback rankings, according to Pro Football Focus, fluctuated in a big way this week with a particular signal caller in Corvallis taking a big leap thanks to playing an FCS team.

On the other end of the spectrum, Colorado is still having a lot of problems finding the end zone. Although UCLA is winning, the ratings for Dorian Thompson-Robinson say otherwise as his production could be better.

Oregon’s Bo Nix stayed put in the rankings despite a great game with five touchdowns against No. 12. We don’t pretend to understand how these ratings come about, we just report the facts and PFF says Nix is in the middle of the Pac. Here’s how the 12 quarterbacks ranks in the Conference of Champions after Week 3.

JT Shrout - Colorado

Pass: 50.7

Run: 37.8

Overall: 45.3

Last week: For the third straight week, it wasn’t good for the Buffaloes as they were crushed 49-7 at Minnesota. Strout was just 4-of-11 for 24 yards and was finally replaced with Owen McCown. Unfortunately for Colorado, Strout might not be the only person who could be replaced as coach Karl Dorrell is squarely on the hot seat.

Jack Plummer - California

Pass: 54.4

Run: 79.8

Overall: 60.5

Last week: In his first real test of the season, Cal’s Jack Plummer went into Notre Dame and almost pulled out a last-minute win before losing 24-17 to the Irish. Overall though, it wasn’t great for Plummer, going 16-of 37 for 184 yards passing and a touchdown, but he was sacked six times.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

Pass: 61.8

Run: 65.4

Overall: 62.9

Last week: DTR led the Bruins on a game-winning drive that ended with a field goal with :00 on the clock as UCLA avoided disaster and defeated South Alabama 32-31. He was 20-of-30 for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Jayden De Laura - Arizona

Pass: 62.9

Run: 69.8

Overall: 64.3

Last week: Speaking of avoiding disasters, Arizona dodged one of their own with a 31-28 win over FCS champion North Dakota State. Jayden De Laura’s touchdown pass with just over four minutes left was the difference. For the game, he went 20-of-28 for 229 yards, and that one score to win it. De Laura also rushed for 50 yards.

Cameron Ward - Washington State

Pass: 65.8

Run: 65.9

Overall: 68.0

Last week: Washington State’s upstart season continues with the 38-7 win over a bad Colorado State team. Cameron Ward torched the Rams for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He has avoided turnovers and has made the plays when the Cougars needed them. But the competition shoots up with Oregon coming to town.

Emory Jones - Arizona State

Pass: 70.3

Run: 65.4

Overall: 71.7

Last week: By the time the season ends, Emory Jones might be the only person left in Tempe. After a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan, ASU gave coach Herm Edwards his walking papers. In the game, Jones was 20-of-32 for 182 yards and a touchdown. But against a team like EMU, he should have been better.

Bo Nix - Oregon

Pass: 66.1

Run: 74.7

Overall: 72.5

Last week: We’re not sure what Bo Nix needs to do to move up in these rankings, but Oregon won’t care as long as he has games like the one against BYU. Nix was 13-of-18 for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for three more scores in the 41-20 win.

Tanner McKee - Stanford

Pass: 78.6

Run: 67.2

Overall: 80.7

Last week: Stanford had a bye, but the Cardinal travel to Seattle to play Washington.

Cameron Rising - Utah

Pass: 77.3

Run: 72.8

Overall: 81.1

Last week: Cameron Rising was very efficient in dismantling San Diego State 35-7. He went 18-of-30 for 224 yards and four touchdowns. He was sacked twice, however.

Caleb Williams - USC

Pass: 81.1

Run: 75.9

Overall: 86.3

Last week: Williams was 25-of-37 for 284 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 45-17 win over Fresno State. USC faces its biggest test so far this season with a road trip to Corvallis this week.

Michael Penix, Jr. - Washington

Pass: 90.3

Run: 67.3

Overall: 90.4

Last week: Washington might have finally found a quarterback in the Indiana transfer. Michael Penix, Jr. lit up Michigan State for 397 yards and four touchdowns. He has to be the early frontrunner for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. We’ll know a lot more this week as the Huskies welcome Stanford into Montlake as the conference season begins,

Chance Nolan - Oregon State

Pass: 92.9

Run: 67.3

Overall: 92.7

Last week: Chance Nolan can thank Montana State for shooting him up to the top of these rankings. In the 68-29 win over the Bobcats, Nolan was 19-of-25 for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

