Ranking Pac-12 football teams by 2022 NFL scouting combine invites

We’ve finally arrived at the 2022 Super Bowl, but the NFL draft is still a hot topic in the football world. The NFL recently released the full list of invitees to the 2022 NFL scouting combine that will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through 7.

As always, the Oregon Ducks football program will be well represented, but so will other teams in the Pac-12. In fact, every team except for two — the California Golden Bears and Arizona Wildcats — in the conference has players that could take part in all the fun and games inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

While it’s fun for fans to look at the NFL combine and ensuing draft and brag about the number of players they have taking part, it also comes as a nice recruiting chip for college coaches. If you want the best athletes in the nation to come to your school rather than your rivals, what better way to convince them than by showing how many former players you have in the combine and draft?

So which Pac-12 teams have those bragging rights this year? Here’s a list of all the conference teams with players taking part in the combine:

No. 12 (tie): Arizona Wildcats — No Invites

Players invited to the NFL combine

Arizona does not have any players invited to the combine.

No. 12 (tie): California Golden Bears — No Invites

Players invited to the NFL combine

California does not have any players invited to the combine.

No. 10 (tie): Colorado Buffaloes — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Linebacker Nate Landman

No. 10 (tie): Oregon State Beavers — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Tight End Teagan Quitoriano

No. 10 (tie): Stanford Cardinal — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Defensive lineman Thomas Booker

No. 7: Utah Utes — 2 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Linebacker Devin Lloyd

  • Linebacker Nephi Sewell

No. 6: Washington State Cougars — 3 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Offensive lineman Abraham Lucas

  • Defensive back Jaylen Watson

  • Running back Max Borghi

No. 5: Washington Huskies — 4 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Defensive back Trent McDuffie

  • Defensive back Kyler Gordon

  • Offensive lineman Kuke Wattenberg

  • Tight end Cade Otton

No. 3 (tied): UCLA Bruins — 5 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Tight end Greg Dulcich

  • Offensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia

  • Wide receiver Kyle Phillips

  • Defensive back Quentin Lake

  • Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan

No. 3 (tied): USC Trojans — 5 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Wide receiver Drake London

  • Linebacker Drake Jackson

  • Running back Keaontay Ingram

  • Defensive back Chris Steele

  • Defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart

No. 2: Oregon Ducks — 6 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

  • Defensive back Verone McKinley III

  • Wide receiver Devon Williams

  • Defensive back Mykael Wright

  • Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III

  • Running back CJ Verdell

No. 1: Arizona State Sun Devils — 8 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

  • Running back Rachaad White

  • Offensive lineman Kellen Diesch

  • Linebacker Darien Butler

  • Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson

  • Defensive back Jack Jones

  • Defensive back Chase Lucas

  • Tight end Curtis Hodges

  • Offensive lineman Dohnovan West

