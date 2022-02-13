Ranking Pac-12 football teams by 2022 NFL scouting combine invites

We’ve finally arrived at the 2022 Super Bowl, but the NFL draft is still a hot topic in the football world. The NFL recently released the full list of invitees to the 2022 NFL scouting combine that will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through 7.

As always, the Oregon Ducks football program will be well represented, but so will other teams in the Pac-12. In fact, every team except for two — the California Golden Bears and Arizona Wildcats — in the conference has players that could take part in all the fun and games inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

While it’s fun for fans to look at the NFL combine and ensuing draft and brag about the number of players they have taking part, it also comes as a nice recruiting chip for college coaches. If you want the best athletes in the nation to come to your school rather than your rivals, what better way to convince them than by showing how many former players you have in the combine and draft?

So which Pac-12 teams have those bragging rights this year? Here’s a list of all the conference teams with players taking part in the combine:

No. 12 (tie): Arizona Wildcats — No Invites

No. 12 (tie): Arizona Wildcats — No Invites

Arizona does not have any players invited to the combine.

No. 12 (tie): California Golden Bears — No Invites

No. 12 (tie): California Golden Bears — No Invites

California does not have any players invited to the combine.

No. 10 (tie): Colorado Buffaloes — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Linebacker Nate Landman

No. 10 (tie): Oregon State Beavers — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Tight End Teagan Quitoriano

No. 10 (tie): Stanford Cardinal — 1 player invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Defensive lineman Thomas Booker

No. 7: Utah Utes — 2 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Linebacker Devin Lloyd

Linebacker Nephi Sewell

No. 6: Washington State Cougars — 3 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Offensive lineman Abraham Lucas

Defensive back Jaylen Watson

Running back Max Borghi

No. 5: Washington Huskies — 4 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Defensive back Trent McDuffie

Defensive back Kyler Gordon

Offensive lineman Kuke Wattenberg

Tight end Cade Otton

No. 3 (tied): UCLA Bruins — 5 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Tight end Greg Dulcich

Offensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia

Wide receiver Kyle Phillips

Defensive back Quentin Lake

Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan

No. 3 (tied): USC Trojans — 5 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Wide receiver Drake London

Linebacker Drake Jackson

Running back Keaontay Ingram

Defensive back Chris Steele

Defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart

No. 2: Oregon Ducks — 6 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux

Defensive back Verone McKinley III

Wide receiver Devon Williams

Defensive back Mykael Wright

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III

Running back CJ Verdell

No. 1: Arizona State Sun Devils — 8 players invited

Players invited to the NFL combine

Running back Rachaad White

Offensive lineman Kellen Diesch

Linebacker Darien Butler

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson

Defensive back Jack Jones

Defensive back Chase Lucas

Tight end Curtis Hodges

Offensive lineman Dohnovan West

