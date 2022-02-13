Ranking Pac-12 football teams by 2022 NFL scouting combine invites
We’ve finally arrived at the 2022 Super Bowl, but the NFL draft is still a hot topic in the football world. The NFL recently released the full list of invitees to the 2022 NFL scouting combine that will take place in Indianapolis from March 1 through 7.
As always, the Oregon Ducks football program will be well represented, but so will other teams in the Pac-12. In fact, every team except for two — the California Golden Bears and Arizona Wildcats — in the conference has players that could take part in all the fun and games inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
While it’s fun for fans to look at the NFL combine and ensuing draft and brag about the number of players they have taking part, it also comes as a nice recruiting chip for college coaches. If you want the best athletes in the nation to come to your school rather than your rivals, what better way to convince them than by showing how many former players you have in the combine and draft?
So which Pac-12 teams have those bragging rights this year? Here’s a list of all the conference teams with players taking part in the combine:
No. 12 (tie): Arizona Wildcats — No Invites
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Arizona does not have any players invited to the combine.
No. 12 (tie): California Golden Bears — No Invites
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
California does not have any players invited to the combine.
No. 10 (tie): Colorado Buffaloes — 1 player invited
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Linebacker Nate Landman
No. 10 (tie): Oregon State Beavers — 1 player invited
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
Players invited to the NFL combine
Tight End Teagan Quitoriano
No. 10 (tie): Stanford Cardinal — 1 player invited
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Defensive lineman Thomas Booker
No. 7: Utah Utes — 2 players invited
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Linebacker Devin Lloyd
Linebacker Nephi Sewell
No. 6: Washington State Cougars — 3 players invited
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Offensive lineman Abraham Lucas
Defensive back Jaylen Watson
Running back Max Borghi
No. 5: Washington Huskies — 4 players invited
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Defensive back Trent McDuffie
Defensive back Kyler Gordon
Offensive lineman Kuke Wattenberg
Tight end Cade Otton
No. 3 (tied): UCLA Bruins — 5 players invited
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Tight end Greg Dulcich
Offensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia
Wide receiver Kyle Phillips
Defensive back Quentin Lake
Offensive lineman Sean Rhyan
No. 3 (tied): USC Trojans — 5 players invited
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Wide receiver Drake London
Linebacker Drake Jackson
Running back Keaontay Ingram
Defensive back Chris Steele
Defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart
No. 2: Oregon Ducks — 6 players invited
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux
Defensive back Verone McKinley III
Wide receiver Devon Williams
Defensive back Mykael Wright
Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III
Running back CJ Verdell
No. 1: Arizona State Sun Devils — 8 players invited
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Players invited to the NFL combine
Running back Rachaad White
Offensive lineman Kellen Diesch
Linebacker Darien Butler
Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson
Defensive back Jack Jones
Defensive back Chase Lucas
Tight end Curtis Hodges
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
1
1