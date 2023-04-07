Ranking each Pac-12 football team by 2022 recruiting spending

In today’s college football, you get what you give. Teams that are able — and willing — to expend more resources on recruiting typically land the best recruits no matter the state they’re in.

For Colorado, the Buffs have long used a good deal of their available resources to heavily recruit California and Texas, but things are quickly changing in that regard with head coach Deion Sanders’ southern connections.

Using data obtained from a partnership between USA TODAY Sports and the Knight-Newhouse Data project at Syracuse University, below is a look at how much each Pac-12 school spent on football recruiting for the 2022 fiscal year.

Note: Financial data was not released for USC and Stanford.

Arizona State

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 461,196

2017-2022 average spending: 461,336.33

Washington State

Oct 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert talks with officials during the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 641,614

2017-2022 average spending: 449,553.50

Colorado

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 29: Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie is run accorss the field by handlers before a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field on October 29, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

2022 spending: 770,283

2017-2022 average spending: 569,887.50

UCLA

Nov 7, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly talks to UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 899,099

2017-2022 average spending: 673,583

Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers fans run onto the field after the Beavers 24–10 victory at Reser Stadium at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Ncaa Football Washington State At Oregon State 2355

2022 spending: 1,008,117

2017-2022 average spending: 727,441.67

Cal

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Running back Jaydn Ott #6 of the California Golden Bears carries the ball and is tackled by cornerback Kaylin Moore #0 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

2022 spending: 1,041,868

2017-2022 average spending: 619,171

Utah

Nov 26, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 1,152,211

2017-2022 average spending: 873,087.67

Arizona

Oct 1, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Michael Wiley (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 1,312,678

2017-2022 average spending: 679,765.17

Washington

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium before a game between the Washington Huskies and Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 1,464,753

2017-2022 average spending: 733,139.50

Oregon

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks fans cheer in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 spending: 1,836,865

2017-2022 average spending: 1,027,045.33

