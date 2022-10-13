Ranking the Pac-12 football head coach salaries for 2022
The highest-paid public employee in the majority of states is a college football head coach.
Year after year, college athletic programs haul in an exorbitant amount of money, and a good chunk of it goes to the people in charge. The Pac-12 Conference is no different with each of its current head coaches locked into multi-million dollar contracts through the university.
While you can argue that many are overpaid, it’s a difficult job and one that brings little security, as Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell know well.
According to the USA TODAY Sports head coach salary database, below is how much each Pac-12 head coach is making in 2022, including buyout details:
12: (TIED) JEDD FISCH
Program: Arizona Wildcats
Total pay: $2,700,000
2022 record: 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $5,200,000
12: (TIED) Jake Dickert
Program: Washington State Cougars
Total pay: $2,700,000
2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $3,712,500
10: Kalen DeBoer
Program: Washington Huskies
Total pay: $3,100,008
2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,916,700
9: KARL DORRELL (FIRED)
Program: Colorado Buffaloes
Total pay: $3,600,000
2022 record at time of firing: 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12)
Buyout: Exact unknown
8: JONATHAN SMITH
Program: Oregon State Beavers
Total pay: $3,750,000
2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,072,500
7: HERM EDWARDS (FIRED)
Program: Arizona State Sun Devils
Total pay: $3,900,000
2022 record at time of firing: 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12)
Buyout: Exact unknown
6: JUSTIN WILCOX
Program: California Golden Bears
Total pay: $4,200,000
2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $25,108,333
5: DAN LANNING
Program: Oregon Ducks
Total pay: $4,700,000
2022 record: 5-1 (3-0 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $17,686,667
4: CHIP KELLY
Program: UCLA Bruins
Total pay: $5,600,000
2022 record: 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $4,223,333
3: KYLE WHITTINGHAM
Program: UTAH Utes
Total pay: $6,000,000
2022 record: 4-2 (2-1 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $15,250,000
2: DAVID SHAW
Program: Stanford Cardinal
Total pay: $6,592,230
2022 record: 1-4 (0-4 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown
1: (ESTIMATED) LINCOLN RILEY
Program: USC Trojans
Total pay: Unknown
2022 record: 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)
Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown
Note: USC did not release Riley’s salary information