Ranking the Pac-12 football head coach salaries for 2022

The highest-paid public employee in the majority of states is a college football head coach.

Year after year, college athletic programs haul in an exorbitant amount of money, and a good chunk of it goes to the people in charge. The Pac-12 Conference is no different with each of its current head coaches locked into multi-million dollar contracts through the university.

While you can argue that many are overpaid, it’s a difficult job and one that brings little security, as Herm Edwards and Karl Dorrell know well.

According to the USA TODAY Sports head coach salary database, below is how much each Pac-12 head coach is making in 2022, including buyout details:

12: (TIED) JEDD FISCH

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Arizona Wildcats

Total pay: $2,700,000

2022 record: 3-3 (1-2 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $5,200,000

12: (TIED) Jake Dickert

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Washington State Cougars

Total pay: $2,700,000

2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $3,712,500

10: Kalen DeBoer

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Washington Huskies

Total pay: $3,100,008

2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,916,700

9: KARL DORRELL (FIRED)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Program: Colorado Buffaloes

Total pay: $3,600,000

2022 record at time of firing: 0-5 (0-2 Pac-12)

Buyout: Exact unknown

8: JONATHAN SMITH

Jonathan Smith

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: Oregon State Beavers

Total pay: $3,750,000

2022 record: 4-2 (1-2 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $13,072,500

7: HERM EDWARDS (FIRED)

Herm Edwards

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Program: Arizona State Sun Devils

Total pay: $3,900,000

2022 record at time of firing: 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12)

Buyout: Exact unknown

6: JUSTIN WILCOX

Justin Wilcox

(Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: California Golden Bears

Total pay: $4,200,000

2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $25,108,333

5: DAN LANNING

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Oregon Ducks

Total pay: $4,700,000

2022 record: 5-1 (3-0 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $17,686,667

4: CHIP KELLY

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Program: UCLA Bruins

Total pay: $5,600,000

2022 record: 6-0 (3-0 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $4,223,333

3: KYLE WHITTINGHAM

Kyle Whittingham

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Program: UTAH Utes

Total pay: $6,000,000

2022 record: 4-2 (2-1 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: $15,250,000

2: DAVID SHAW

Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with an official after a play against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Program: Stanford Cardinal

Total pay: $6,592,230

2022 record: 1-4 (0-4 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown

1: (ESTIMATED) LINCOLN RILEY

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Program: USC Trojans

Total pay: Unknown

2022 record: 6-0 (4-0 Pac-12)

Buyout as of Dec. 1, 2022: Unknown

Note: USC did not release Riley’s salary information

